ATC hands down 16-year jail term to 19 TLP men

Waseem Ashraf ButtPublished December 4, 2021 - Updated December 4, 2021 10:08am
Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) workers being detained by police. — Online/File
GUJRAT: An anti-terrorism court of Gujranwala has convicted 19 activists of the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and awarded them 16-year imprisonment under four different sections in a case of attacking police during the riots in Hafizabad.

ATC judge Natasha Naseem Sipra also imposed a fine of Rs30,000 to each of the convicted person. She, however, acquitted 15 others in the case.

The Pindi Bhattian police had booked 34 TLP workers on the charges of killing a policeman, injuring several others, blocking the roads, snatching the anti-riot jackets and other such offences.

The case had been lodged under various sections including 302, 324, 148, 109 of Pakistan Penal Code as well as sections 6/7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act on April 13 this year.

The judge awarded 15 years’ imprisonment and a fine of Rs30,000 each in three different offences of section 6 of ATA and one-year imprisonment in section 148 of PPC. The convicts have already been arrested and kept in the Hafizabad district jail.

Those who have been convicted included Rahmat Ali, Tariq Manzoor, Asghar Ali, Tasleem Yasin, Hassnain Badsha, Sheikh Abdul Razzaq, Farasat Ali, Akmal Shahzad, Muzammal Riasat, Amir Shahzad, Saqib Ali, Ghulam Murtaza, Muhammad Abbas, Muhammad Usman, Iftikhar Hussain, Mansab Ali and Yasin.

Published in Dawn, December 4th, 2021

Comments (8)
Cavalier
Dec 04, 2021 10:25am
They will be freed soon by coward khan
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Dec 04, 2021 10:28am
Great work. Justice prevails.
Recommend 0
F Khan
Dec 04, 2021 10:29am
Just see some glimpses of state surrender in charsada and sialkot.Puts the head of every Pakistani in shame.
Recommend 0
L nawaz
Dec 04, 2021 10:34am
Ban tlp
Recommend 0
atif
Dec 04, 2021 10:34am
Another dharna coming to get these goons acquitted honorably
Recommend 0
L nawaz
Dec 04, 2021 10:35am
Ban tlp terrorists they will give a bad name to whoever they want to attack in the name of blasphemy and kill him.
Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Dec 04, 2021 10:44am
The verdict is like fresh breeze in dark and a suffocated den. I however doubt it will stand in appeal . Bravo our lady judge though as she did what she could.
Recommend 0
Khalil
Dec 04, 2021 10:45am
Justice served. This will be a lesson for others.
Recommend 0

