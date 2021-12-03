Dawn Logo

Punjab agriculture dept employees to offer prayers for rain today

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished December 3, 2021 - Updated December 3, 2021 10:42am
Spokesman for the agriculture department says a shortage of around 28pc water for Rabi crops and dry season in Punjab is further aggravating the situation. — Photo via Twitter
RAWALPINDI: The Punjab Agriculture Department has asked all its employees in divisions and districts to offer Namaz-i-Istasqa for rain today (Friday).

Spokesman for the agriculture department said that the department had launched a comprehensive campaign to achieve crop production targets in Rabi 2021-22.

“In this regard, all resources are being utilised to achieve the production target of 22 million tonnes of wheat. Sowing of wheat has been completed 90pc in November as per its target across the province,” he said.

He said the sowing of gram crop is also almost complete but in order to achieve the goals in the field of agriculture, farmer-friendly policies and hard work of the farmers are rewarded only when Allah’s mercy is involved.

The spokesman said that this year, in province there is shortage of 28pc water for Rabi crops and dry season is further aggravating this situation.

Under these circumstances, he said on the direction of Director General Agriculture (Ext) Punjab Dr Anjum Ali, the employees will offer prayers at 11am tomorrow (Friday) so that Allah may bless them.

Blessed Rainfall should not only eliminate dry cold and smog but also provide water for other important crops including wheat which are currently going through a critical period of production.

Published in Dawn, December 3rd, 2021

