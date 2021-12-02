Police officer in Mirpur sentenced to death for murder

ABBOTTABAD: The police on Wednesday arrested an additional station house officer of Mirpur police station from the premises of a court after an additional sessions judge awarded him death penalty and 10 years imprisonment in a murder case.

The police officer, Mohammad Iqbal, had shot dead the victim, Qasim Khan on May 15, 2015, in Thanda Maira area of the city police station limits.

At completion of the case trial, an additional sessions judge had awarded him life imprisonment and imposed a fine on him under section 319 of PPC. However, the victim’s family had filed an appeal in the Peshawar High Court, Abbottabad Circuit Bench, against the lower court’s decision.

The PHC Circuit Bench had moved the case to the trial court of additional sessions judge-IV to decide it on merit.

After hearing the case on the basis of facts and evidence, the judge sentenced the police officer to death under section 302 and 10 years imprisonment along with imposition of fine under section 324.

Published in Dawn, December 2nd, 2021