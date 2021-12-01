Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 01, 2021

New LG bill an attempt to alienate urban people, says Kamal

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished December 1, 2021 - Updated December 1, 2021 10:50am
Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal speaks at the party’s Pakistan House headquarters. — Photo courtesy: Twitter/PSP
Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal speaks at the party’s Pakistan House headquarters. — Photo courtesy: Twitter/PSP

KARACHI: Describing the new local government bill as a ‘black law and a conspiracy’ of the Pakistan Peoples Party government, Pak Sarzameen Party chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Tuesday demanded that the state must stop the PPP from taking measures that might “alienate people of urban areas of the province from the state”.

“The PPP is making tomorrow’s terrorists by taking such measures that have been alienating the people with the state. The state must stop the PPP, otherwise, those who have been pushed against the wall today may take up arms tomorrow. The PPP’s actions will only strengthen the anti-national elements,” he warned while speaking at a press conference here.

He also raised serious concerns over an amendment through which the procedure to elect mayor was changed from ‘show of hands’ to ‘secret ballot’ saying it would pave the way to ‘horse-trading’.

“In a country where senators change loyalties in the prevalent culture of horse-trading, the councillors will also be compelled to change their loyalties,” he said, adding that the PSP would take all possible steps against the current bill and the Sindh Local Government Act, 2013.

Accompanied by party president Anis Kaim Khani and other leaders, he said that his party was contacting and holding meetings with other political parties on a single-point agenda against the new LG law.

He said that the PPP-approved LG bill was in clear violation of the Constitution.

The PSP chief said all powers and resources of local governments were already vested in the chief minister and now the provincial government had occupied remaining functions of the Karachi Metropolitan Corpo­r­a­tion and its departments.

He said in all developed countries the education, healthcare, infrastructure and even airports and seaports fell under the administrative control of local governments and not in the federal or provincial governments. “It is not the federal or provincial government but the local government that connects the people to the state,” he said.

Published in Dawn, December 1st, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Covid funds controversy
Updated 01 Dec 2021

Covid funds controversy

A COMPREHENSIVE and detailed report by the auditor general of Pakistan on the utilisation of Covid-19 funds by the...
01 Dec 2021

Sindh LG law

THE Sindh Local Government Act, 2013, introduced by the PPP to roll back the Musharraf-era local bodies system in ...
Monster of circular debt
Updated 01 Dec 2021

Monster of circular debt

The crisis facing the energy sector cannot be tackled sustainably without taming the many elephants in the room.
New Covid danger
30 Nov 2021

New Covid danger

The government’s messaging around the coronavirus and the potential threat of Omicron must be reactivated.
Updated 30 Nov 2021

Saudi conditions

DECADES of fiscal profligacy have trapped the country in a situation where it not only has to borrow more money to...
30 Nov 2021

Mental health concerns

THE economic and psychological effects of Covid-19, combined with the issues of joblessness and inflation, have had ...