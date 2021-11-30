Ex-GB judge Shamim distances himself from ‘leaked’ affidavit, seeks more time to produce 'original' document

Former chief justice of Gilgit-Baltistan Rana Shamim on Tuesday distanced himself from an affidavit attributed to him in which allegations of collusion were levelled against another former jurist Mian Saqib Nisar, telling the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that he had not yet examined the 'leaked' document.

Shamim made the remarks during the hearing on show-cause notices issued over an investigative report that highlighted Shamim's accusation against Nisar of colluding to deny bails to top PML-N leadership before general elections 2018.

The report published on Nov 15 in The News by journalist Ansar Abbasi, quoted Shamim as saying in an alleged affidavit that he witnessed Nisar relaying instructions to a high court judge to not release the father-daughter duo in the corruption references against them.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah had subsequently taken notice of the report and later issued show-cause notices to Abbasi, editor-in-chief of Jang Group Mir Shakeel-ur-Rehman, The News editor Aamir Ghouri as well as Shamim under the Contempt of Court Ordinance.

All four respondents were in the court but only Rehman, Ghouri and Abbasi have submitted their written responses.

At the outset of today's hearing, Justice Minallah remarked that the case was related to "my court and its accountability", adding, "along with media freedom, this case is also about the independence of the judiciary."

Justice Minallah asked Shamim whether he had submitted his response to which the latter replied that there had been a tragedy in his family and requested the court to schedule the next hearing after December 12.

However, the IHC chief justice gave Shamim five days to submit his written response.

"I have not yet seen my affidavit," the ex-GB judge informed the court, referring to the document mentioned in the report carried by The News.

When Justice Minallah asked what purpose Shamim's affidavit would have served and whether he had given it to a newspaper, the former judge responded, "My affidavit was sealed and only [kept] with my family. I don't know how it was leaked."

The IHC judge again pressed Shamim, asking him whether he had or hadn't given the affidavit concerned to the newspaper. "You must have recorded the affidavit for some purpose. You will inform in the written response how the affidavit was revealed after three years."

When Shamim requested the court to give him more time to submit his response on account of the chehlum of his brother and sister-in-law, the judge remarked, "This is also a serious matter. You should justify yourself."

Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Jawed Khan, who was also present in today's hearing, requested the court to direct Shamim to present the "original" affidavit in the IHC.

"Maybe his son leaked the affidavit," he contended, referring to Ahmed Hassan Rana, Shamim's son and lawyer.

Shamim responded that he had only one son who was usually present in Islamabad, reiterating that he had not seen the affidavit himself.

At this, Justice Minallah directed Shamim to submit his affidavit in court.

When Shamim sought time to submit the affidavit, the AGP countered that the document was not 10 years old.

"This case is related to Article 19 and Article 19-A of the Constitution. The media's role is secondary, responsibility lies on Rana Shamim."

The former GB chief justice repeated his statement that he had not seen the affidavit, adding that he had been in a village and had read the report in a newspaper.

"Does he not remember [what happened on] November 10? If he has not written [the affidavit], who has?" the AGP questioned. "Every day is very important," he added, referring to Shamim's requests for more time.

Justice Minallah also directed the other three respondents — Jang group editor-in-chief, editor of The News and senior journalist Abbasi — to provide copies of their written responses to the amici curiae, observing that the court wanted the matter to proceed in a transparent manner.

The IHC chief justice remarked that he does "not believe in contempt of court", adding that judges should be held in higher regard.

"Rana Shamim's statement today has further complicated the case. Judges should not be used for political narratives," he further observed.

Directing Shamim to make arrangements for submitting his response and the "original" affidavit by December 7, Justice Minallah adjourned the hearing till that date.

Court takes notice

During the last hearing on Nov 16, the IHC chief justice had directed the respondents to submit their replies to the show-cause notices within seven days. It had also directed them to appear in person at the next hearing to be held on Nov 26. However, the Nov 26 hearing was later cancelled.

The court had appointed the Pakis­tan Bar Council's vice chairman, the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists' president, Advocate Faisal Siddiqui and Reema Omer as amici curiae in the matter.

"The attorney general for Pakistan or the advocate general for Islamabad Capital Territory, as the case may be, shall prosecute the alleged contemnors," the court order said.

IHC Chief Justice Minallah, under the Contempt of Court Ordinance, had taken notice of the report, which claimed that in 2018 Nisar influenced judicial proceedings to prolong the detention of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz following their conviction in the Avenfield apartments reference. The allegations were made by Rana Shamim.

IHC CJ grills Abbasi

During the last hearing, Chief Justice Minallah had asked Abbasi whether he had contacted the IHC registrar before filing the news report and whether verification of contents of the purported affidavit was done in accordance with the editorial policy and journalistic norms.

Abbasi responded that confirmation of the affidavit was sought from its executor i.e. Rana Shamim, adding that he was only a "messenger" and had not violated any journalistic norm.

Abbasi insisted that he had fulfilled all the journalistic obligations before filing the story; however, if the court still wants to proceed he submits himself to be solely tried under the contempt law as the editor-in-chief and the editor were not responsible for the story in question.

In the affidavit, GB's ex-chief judge stated that then CJP Saqib Nisar had made a call to Justice Aamir Farooq of the IHC and asked him not to grant bail to Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz before the general elections in 2018.

Justice Minallah, however, made it clear that he would not hesitate to proceed against former CJP Nisar if the above-mentioned respondents bring any iota of evidence to substantiate the allegations.

The court observed that admittedly no attempt was made to seek clarification from the IHC registrar nor to verify the contents of the purported affidavit.

Rana Shamim has 'direct relations' with Nawaz: son

A day after the investigative report was published, Supreme Court advocate Ahmed Hassan Rana, the son as well as the lawyer of Rana Shamim, had revealed that the ex-GB judge has had long-standing relations with the PML-N supremo and his party in the capacity of an officer-bearer as well as lawyer.

His father has remained "in direct touch" with Nawaz and even met the PML-N supremo in England before the pandemic, Ahmed had shared.

Speaking on Geo News programme Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath, Ahmed had acknowledged that Justice Shamim had also served as the vice-president of PML-N Sindh in the past and was Nawaz's lawyer in the Memogate scandal case.