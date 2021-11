Pakistan have been set a target of 202 runs after they bundled out Bangladesh for a mere 157 in the second innings of the first Test in Chattogram on Monday.

Shaheen Afridi was the star of the innings as he claimed five wickets while spinner Sajid Khan clinched three and Hasan Ali two.

Liton Das, who had top scored for Bangladesh in the first innings with 114, did so again, contributing a battling 59 and helping the hosts add 118 to their score after resuming on 39-4 overnight.

