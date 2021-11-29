Dawn Logo

Resignation of PTI's Aleem Khan yet to be accepted by Punjab CM

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished November 29, 2021 - Updated November 29, 2021 10:31am
PTI's Aleem Khan speaks at a gathering in this file photo. — Facebook
LAHORE: The Punjab government has yet not accepted the resignation of Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, which he tendered to Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at his office in a one-on-one meeting on Saturday.

Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Aamer Jan confirmed that the resignation had yet not been accepted.

In his resignation, Mr Khan stated, “I am resigning from my position as senior minister/ food minister after getting ownership of Samaa TV – to maintain impartiality.”

Aleem had been struggling for the past many months to quit the Punjab cabinet and focus more on his businesses including a new venture of owning media house Samaa TV.

The chief minister appreciated Aleem Khan’s services as senior minister and food minister besides his struggle for the PTI to rise and succeed.

Aleem Khan had met the prime minister on Friday morning and sought his permission to resign citing his engagements with his own media house and maintaining impartiality.

