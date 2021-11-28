Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | November 28, 2021

Ind vs NZ: Kiwis demolish hosts top order to nose ahead in Kanpur

ReutersPublished November 28, 2021 - Updated November 28, 2021 11:32am
New Zealand's wickeeper Tom Blundell (L) appeals successfully for the dismissal of India's captain Ajinkya Rahane during the fourth day of the first Test cricket match between India and New Zealand at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on November 28, 2021. — Photo: AFP
New Zealand's wickeeper Tom Blundell (L) appeals successfully for the dismissal of India's captain Ajinkya Rahane during the fourth day of the first Test cricket match between India and New Zealand at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on November 28, 2021. — Photo: AFP

Tim Southee struck twice in three balls as New Zealand blew away India's top order and reduced them to 84-5 to take charge of the opening test in Kanpur on Sunday.

Shreyas Iyer, who smashed a century in the first innings of his debut test at Green Park Stadium, was batting on 18 at lunch on day four with Ravichandran Ashwin on 20.

New Zealand grabbed four wickets in the 70-run session but India have an overall lead of 133 runs in the first match of the two-test series.

After the hosts resumed on 14-1, Kyle Jamieson conceded a couple of early boundaries before he dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara, who made 22, to open the flood gates.

The towering seamer surprised Pujara with a rising delivery, which the batsman could only glove to wicketkeeper Tom Blundell.

Pujara was initially given not out but New Zealand reviewed the decision which was overturned after replays confirmed the ball-glove contact.

Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel further pegged back India when he trapped home captain Ajinkya Rahane leg before wicket for four with an arm-ball that kept low.

Southee then twisted the knife by removing opener Mayank Agarwal, caught in the slip, and Ravindra Jadeja, trapped lbw, in a two-wicket maiden over to reduce India to 51-5.

Mumbai hosts the second and final test from Friday.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Saif Zulfiqar
Nov 28, 2021 11:54am
Bad Luck for India is in every field. Modi/BJP are cursed and they should go now.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 28 Nov 2021

Creating superbugs

The tendency to pop antibiotic pills at every sneeze has brought us to the brink of a disastrous health crisis.
28 Nov 2021

Channel tragedy

THE responses of the French and British governments to the biggest human tragedy in the English Channel in recent...
27 Nov 2021

Supporting ECP

ALTHOUGH the government bulldozed legislation on electronic voting machines through parliament, the reality is that...
27 Nov 2021

Forgiving the Taliban

IF there is one takeaway from Thursday’s gathering of more than 1,000 Shia Hazaras in Kabul, it is the call given...
Living in fear
Updated 27 Nov 2021

Living in fear

THE registration of a blasphemy case against four members of a family from a village on the outskirts of Lahore has...