Pak vs Ban: Abid Ali hits hundred but spinners restore parity for Tigers on day 3 of 1st Test

Abid Ali made his fourth Test hundred but spinners made quick strikes to keep Bangladesh's hopes alive by lunch on the third day against Pakistan on Sunday.

Taijul Islam claimed three, including back-to-back wickets in the first over of the morning at the first Test in Chittagong, as Bangladesh held the tourists to 203-4.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz grabbed the other wicket after Abid reached his hundred with a single off Taijul to stay unbeaten on 127 at the interval after resuming his innings on 93.

Mohammad Rizwan was accompanying him with five runs, while Pakistan trailed Bangladesh's first innings total of 330 by 127 runs.

Pakistan, who resumed on 145-0 and looked poised for a big total, suffered a setback very early when Taijul trapped debutant Abdullah Shafique leg-before in the fifth ball of the day.

Shafique left without adding to his overnight 52.

Taijul dismissed one-down Azhar Ali for a duck in the next ball when the delivery hit him on the foot. Azhar was initially given not out but the decision was reversed on review.

Babar Azam saw off the hat-trick ball in Taijul's next over but did not survive long.

Mehidy uprooted his off-stump with a straight delivery after the Pakistan skipper made only 10 runs. Taijul grabbed his third wicket when he beat Fawad Alam with spin to remove the batsman for eight.

Bangladesh sought a review after the umpire turned down a confident caught-behind appeal.

The replay indicated the ball took a feather touch on Alam's glove, ending his brief stay at the crease. Abid, who struck 11 fours and two sixes so far, was also lucky to survive after he was dropped at slip by Najmul Hossain off Taijul at 113.

Day 2

An unbroken opening century stand by Abid and debutant Abdullah Shafique gave Pakistan a solid platform after bowling out Bangladesh for 330 on day two on Saturday.

Ali closed in on his fourth Test century to stay unbeaten on 93 while Shafique was batting on 52 as Pakistan reached 145-0 at stumps, 185 shy of Bangladesh's first innings total.

Pace bowler Hasan Ali led Pakistan earlier with the ball, finishing with 5-51, his sixth five-wicket, which kept Bangladesh in check after the hosts resumed with 253-4 in the morning. Ali's spell was complemented by Faheem Ashraf's 3-54 and Shaheen Afridi's 2-70.

Liton Das top-scored with 114 for Bangladesh, adding just one run to his overnight score, while Mushfiqur Rahim, who was unbeaten on 82 at the end of the opening day's play, fell for 91 runs.

Mehidy Hasan struck an unbeaten 38 to take Bangladesh to the 300-run mark before Hasan claimed two wickets in two balls to bring an end to Bangladesh's innings.

Pakistan had Bangladesh on the ropes on day one at 49-4 but the hosts fought back thanks to Liton and Mushfiqur.

Pakistan looked sharp right from the start of the second day's play when Hasan trapped Liton leg-before in the second over of the morning.

Struck on his backfoot, Liton was initially given not out but Pakistan successfully reviewed the decision. Liton, who shared 206 runs with Mushfiqur in the fifth wicket, hit 11 fours and a six in his 233-ball innings.

Hasan then dismissed Yasir Ali for four with a fine in-swinger that rattled the leg and middle stumps of the debutant.

Faheem took a thin edge from the bat of Mushfiqur, effectively ending Bangladesh's chance for a big total.

Mushfiqur struck 11 fours in his 225-ball stay at the crease.