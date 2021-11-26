Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | November 26, 2021

Talking about retired judges — even ex-CJP — does not amount to contempt of court: IHC's Justice Minallah

Tahir NaseerPublished November 26, 2021 - Updated November 26, 2021 02:12pm
The petition was filed against PML-N's Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Maryam Nawaz after they criticised ex-CJP Saqib Nisar for alleged judicial interference. — DawnNewsTV/File
The petition was filed against PML-N's Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Maryam Nawaz after they criticised ex-CJP Saqib Nisar for alleged judicial interference. — DawnNewsTV/File

Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah on Friday observed that remarks about retired officials did not warrant contempt of court charges, even if they were made against a former chief justice.

He made this observation during a hearing to decide the maintainability of a petition, filed by Advocate Kulsoom Khaliq, seeking contempt proceedings against PML-N leaders Maryam Nawaz and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for trying to scandalise the judiciary through their statements against former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar.

Abbasi had on November 15 demanded that a suo motu notice be taken against Nisar after former chief judge of Gilgit-Baltistan Rana Shamim accused him of being involved in denying bail to PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and Maryam ahead of the 2018 general elections and questioned: "If Mian Nawaz Sharif can go to jail, why can't Mian Saqib Nisar?"

Read more: 'If Nawaz can go to jail, why can't Saqib Nisar?': Abbasi seeks suo motu on denial of bail to Maryam, Nawaz

His comments had come after an investigative report, published in The News by journalist Ansar Abbasi, quoted the former top judge of GB as saying in an alleged affidavit that he had witnessed Nasir relaying instructions to a high court judge to not release the father-daughter duo in the corruption references against them.

Taking up the plea against the PML-N leaders to decide about its admissibility, the IHC chief justice today said the person who had been targeted through the remarks (Nisar) could himself claim contempt and file a defamation case if they wanted to.

Justice Minallah insisted that judges were open-minded about criticism, saying, "Judges hold a very high position and they should welcome criticism."

The petitioner, Khaliq, also drew the attention of the chief justice towards another case against Ansar Abbasi and others over the investigative report pending with the IHC.

Also read: IHC issues show-cause notice to Ansar Abbasi, others over report alleging judicial interference by ex-CJP

However, Justice Minallah said it was a separate case and should not be mixed with the current one.

The IHC later reserved its verdict about the maintainability of the petition.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

26 Nov 2021

State Bank’s projections

THE macroeconomic projections listed by the State Bank of Pakistan in its annual report on the nation’s economy...
Ad distribution
Updated 26 Nov 2021

Ad distribution

If present govt can muster will to achieve this task it would set a solid precedent that no future govt would find easy to undo.
26 Nov 2021

Messy passengers

NEWS that passengers on a PIA flight from Manchester to Islamabad left so much litter on the plane that it led to a...
Another damaging leak
Updated 25 Nov 2021

Another damaging leak

THE system cannot bear much more without sustaining irreparable damage to its prestige and credibility. That is why...
25 Nov 2021

Where is PDM headed?

ALL talk and no action is a fitting summary of the Pakistan Democratic Movement whose members make plenty of noise...
25 Nov 2021

Rule of the bears

PAKISTAN’S stock market has been in a free fall since the beginning of this week, with the benchmark KSE-100 index...