Pak vs Ban: Tigers set 125-run target for Green Shirts in third T20

AFPPublished November 22, 2021 - Updated November 22, 2021 03:11pm
Bangladesh's Afif Hossain (L) with teammate Mohammad Naim run between the wickets during the third Twenty20 match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Monday. — AFP
Bangladesh's Afif Hossain (L) with teammate Mohammad Naim run between the wickets during the third Twenty20 match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Monday. — AFP

Bangladesh, after winning the toss, set a 125-run target against Pakistan in the third and final fixture of the three-match Twenty20 series in Dhaka on Monday.

Mohammad Naim top scored with 47 runs, followed by Shamim Hossain (22) and Afif Hossain (20) as no other batsman could make a significant contribution to put a competitive total on the board.

For Pakistan, Mohammad Wasim Jr took two wickets for 15, while debutant Shahnawaz Dahani and Haris Rauf took a wicket each in their three and four overs, respectively.

Earlier, Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad won the toss and elected to bat.

Pakistan, who reached the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup earlier this month, lead the series 2-0 after cruising to victory by four wickets and eight wickets respectively.

The Green Shirts brought in Sarfaraz Ahmed, Iftikhar Ahmed, Usman Qadir and Shahnawaz Dahani in four changes from Saturday's second match.

Fakhar Zaman, Shoaib Malik, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi were the players to make way.

Hosts Bangladesh made three changes with Shamim Hossain, Shahidul Islam and Nasum Ahmed coming in for Saif Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam (capt), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shahnawaz Dahani

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah Riyad (capt), Mohammad Naim, Shamim Hossain, Najmul Hossain, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam, Shahidul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed

Umpires: Masudur Rahman (BAN), Tanvir Ahmed (BAN)

TV umpire: Sharfuddoula (BAN)

Match referee: Neeyamur Rashid (BAN)

Abid
Nov 22, 2021 01:21pm
wish you good luck shahni
YOUSUF JOKHIO
Nov 22, 2021 02:22pm
All the best Shahnawaz Dahani
