PML-N's Abbasi lashes out at NAB, calls it a 'tool to convert people into turncoats'

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Sunday lashed out at the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and branded it a "tool to convert people into turncoats".

Addressing the Asma Jahangir Conference in Lahore, the PML-N leader gave a speech detailing his grievances against the watchdog and held it responsible for a series of ailments plaguing the country.

During his speech, Abbasi said that in one of the cases filed against him the chargesheet was 35 pages-long, while the NAB reference was 19 pages-long. "You can write anything in any chargesheet [...]. What are we doing, where are we going?"

Lamenting the country's current situation, he continued that the law required him to maintain financial records for the last seven years. However, he was being accused of something that occurred 35 years ago, he said.

"If you accuse me of something, then you also need to give the record for [the last] 35 years. I definitely cannot. I am all for accountability ... [but] NAB is not accountability," he said, accusing the anti-graft watchdog of being a tool to carry out political engineering.

"If you want accountability of politicians, it is very simple. The whole world does it. You don't need special laws, it's about tax laws."

The PML-N leader stated that those who impose taxes on the people of Pakistan should give details of their own assets and answer for their own lifestyles.

"If members of parliament walk out to [sit in] a vehicle that costs Rs30-60 million, go to their Rs500m home [with a] monthly electricity bill of 0.2m. And they pay no taxes, what does that tell you?

"That's a corrupt politician. Why don't we go after them? Let us start with the president of Pakistan. Let the prime minister be next, followed by the leader of the opposition.

"Ask them this basic question: how do you justify your lifestyle?"

'NAB is now solely about victimisation'

The PML-N leader stated that the anti-graft watchdog was now solely about "victimisation", the price of which was being borne by the people of the country.

He said that when NAB was established in 2000, Pakistan had a per capita income of $576, which has since risen to $1,190. "Bangladesh was at $358 and now they are at $2,097 while India has risen to $1,900 from $443."

He continued that accountability and electoral laws could only be amended through consensus. He lamented the fact that when the opposition presented amendments to the laws, they were later disregarded and branded by the government as an attempt to seek an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance).

Abbasi also drew attention to the "negative impact" NAB cases can have on an individual.

"Does anybody care about people who are accused by NAB? Does anybody care about their families? Do you know that they can't operate their accounts, businesses or apply for bank loans? There is a big human cost that is paid here."

Selective accountability

He stated that public figures were the only ones subjected to the accountability process every five years and called for having transparent investigations into such allegations.

"Install cameras in court rooms and investigation rooms. Accuse me in front of the people," he said, calling the bureau "a tool to convert people into turncoats and to sell their souls".

Abbasi said that tax laws should be used to disqualify politicians, or use Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution against them.

"Anybody who is not paying taxes is committing a crime against the country," he said, adding that most citizens think that paying taxes is "optional".

Recounting the process of legislating on the issue of appointing judges, he said that he had moved an amendment which stated that anyone wishing to become a judge should present his tax history for the last 10 years.

"You'd be surprised at how many people who have not paid taxes became judges." He added that those judges who were unable to do so were either not technically qualified to be judges or had hidden their income.

"Are they qualified to judge me tomorrow?" he asked.

Before Abbasi, PPP's Qamar Zaman Kaira also addressed the event, while PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif is expected to address the conference later today at 5pm.

No pressure on judiciary, says CJP

On Saturday, Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed addressed the first day of the Asma Jahangir Conference and denied that the judiciary was being influenced by or taking dictation from other institutions.

The chief justice was responding to comments made by former president of the Supreme Court Bar Association, Ali Ahmad Kurd, earlier during the conference. While commenting on the topic of the conference — "Role of Judiciary in Protecting Human Rights and Strengthening Democracy" — Kurd had directed a barrage of criticism towards the judiciary.

In response to Kurd later in the conference, CJP Gulzar said he "absolutely did not agree" with the assessment made by the senior lawyer. He rubbished the allegation that "our courts are not free" and that "we are working under someone's pressure or of the institutions."