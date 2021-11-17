Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | November 17, 2021

Explosion kills one, injures 3 in Kabul: Taliban official

APPublished November 17, 2021 - Updated November 17, 2021 08:40pm
Residents gather next to a damaged minibus after a blast in Kabul. — AFP
An explosion hit a minivan in a Shia neighbourhood of western Kabul on Wednesday, killing at least one person and wounding three others, a Taliban official said.

Zabihullah Mujahid, deputy minister for culture and information in the Taliban-led government, told The Associated Press that an investigation is continuing. He did not elaborate.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the explosion.

The militant Islamic State (IS) group claimed responsibility for a blast on Saturday that killed one person and wounded five others.

It's the third explosion in Kabul over the last week. A roadside bomb struck a taxi in Kabul Monday, wounding two people.

Editorial: Carnage in Kandahar

The country is also struggling with rising poverty in the aftermath of the Taliban takeover in August.

Early on Wednesday morning, the Taliban foreign ministry urged the US Congress in an open letter to release Afghanistan's assets, which were blocked after the takeover.

American sanctions have not only played havoc with trade and business but also with humanitarian assistance,” the statement said.

The World Food Programme (WFP) warned on Tuesday that 8.7 million people in Afghanistan are at risk of facing famine-like conditions and an additional 14.1m are suffering acute food insecurity.

According to the WFP report, 600,000 displaced people and drought in the country are adding to the poverty.

