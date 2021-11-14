Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | November 14, 2021

Williamson's 85 leads New Zealand to 172-4 in World Cup final

AFPPublished November 14, 2021 - Updated November 14, 2021 09:02pm
New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson plays a shot during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup final match between Australia and New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on November 14, 2021. — AFP
New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson plays a shot during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup final match between Australia and New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on November 14, 2021. — AFP

Kane Williamson played a captain's knock of 85 to guide New Zealand to a challenging 172 for four against Australia in the Twenty20 World Cup final on Sunday.

Williamson, who was dropped on 21, started cautiously but once settled took on the opposition bowling to reach his first half-century of the tournament.

He finished with 10 fours and three sixes in his 48-ball blitz to lift New Zealand from 57-1 in 10 overs after being invited to bat first.

The Kiwis initially struggled and lost Daryl Mitchell caught behind for 11 off pace bowler Josh Hazlewood who returned impressive figures of 3-16 from his four overs.

Australia's bowlers kept a tight leash after skipper Aaron Finch won a crucial toss at Dubai which has witnessed 11 wins out 12 matches in the tournament for the team batting second.

Opening batsman Martin Guptill failed to get quick runs despite his three boundaries and a 48-run second-wicket stand with Williamson.

Williamson survived a spill by Hazlewood in the deep with the ball popping out of the fielder's hand to find the boundary. Pace spearhead Mitchell Starc was the bowler.

The captain hit back with two more fours off left-arm quick Starc who was taken for 60 runs from his four overs, to get some momentum into the innings.

Adam Zampa sent Guptill trudging back to the dugout after the opener's 35-ball 28 but Williamson kept up the charge with two sixes off Glenn Maxwell.

Williamson again picked out Starc to smash four fours and one six in a 22-run 16th over and put on 68 with Glenn Phillips, who made 18.

Hazlewood returned in his final over to break the stand with Phillips' wicket and then got Williamson out with a leg-cutter.

Williamson's score was the joint highest in a T20 World Cup final with Marlon Samuels' 85 not out in the West Indies' title victory in the 2016 edition.

Both Australia and New Zealand are bidding for their maiden T20 World Cup crown.

Cricket, T20 World Cup 2021
Sport

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Reeling without support
Updated 14 Nov 2021

Reeling without support

The government is taking a battering from all sides and appears wobbly and nervous.
Updated 14 Nov 2021

Falling rupee

CURRENCY depreciation is not something to be worried about — in normal conditions. Currencies constantly adjust...
14 Nov 2021

UK vaccine approval

THE British government’s travel update that includes two Chinese vaccines in its approved list for incoming...
Talking to the Taliban
Updated 13 Nov 2021

Talking to the Taliban

IF Thursday’s 15-point joint statement, issued after a meeting on Afghanistan, indicates anything, it is that the...
13 Nov 2021

LG democracy

THE Punjab administration is in a pretty pickle for delaying the implementation of the Supreme Court’s orders of...
High hopes for cricket
Updated 13 Nov 2021

High hopes for cricket

HOPES and expectations were at an all-time low when Babar Azam’s Pakistan left for the Twenty20 World Cup in the...