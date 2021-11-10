Dawn Logo

November 10, 2021

Hearing adjourned after PM briefs Supreme Court on progress made in Army Public School attack case

Haseeb BhattiPublished November 10, 2021 - Updated November 10, 2021 01:02pm
Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives at the Supreme Court after being summoned. — DawnNewsTV
Policemen stand at the Supreme Court premises in this file photo. — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Imran Khan, after being summoned by the Supreme Court on Wednesday, briefed the apex court on the progress made in the Army Public School (APS) attack case.

A total of 147 people, 132 of them children, were martyred when Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants stormed the APS-Warsak School, in Peshawar, in 2014. The government is in talks with the TTP over a "reconciliation process", with Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry having announced on Monday that a "complete ceasefire" had been reached with the banned outfit.

Prime Minister Imran Khan's convoy arrives at the Supreme Court. — DawnNewsTV
A three-judge bench — headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed, and comprising Justice Qazi Mohammad Amin Ahmed and Justice Ijazul Ahsan — had summoned the prime minister around 10am. He arrived at the court roughly two hours later, just before noon.

The hearing resumed with the prime minister present in courtroom no. 1 along with a number of lawyers, security personnel, families of APS attack victims and PTI ministers, including Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and Fawad Chaudhry.

"The satisfaction of the parents [who lost their children in the APS attack] is necessary," said Justice Ahsan addressing the premier.

The chief justice asked the prime minister to inform the court of the work being done by his government regarding the APS case.

The apex court adjourned the hearing for four weeks, directing the government to submit a progress report within that time.

Court summons PM

During the last hearing, the Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed, had directed the attorney general to inform the court about the steps taken by the government to redress the grievances of the parents of children martyred in the attack on APS on Dec 16, 2014.

In today's hearing, the chief justice asked Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan whether the prime minister had read the court's order in which he had directed the AG to take action on the complaints of the victims' parents.

At the last hearing, the chief justice had assured the parents of the victims of the court's assistance in their efforts for acceptance of their demands.

"The AG has been put on notice on the complaints and asked to take action, as required by the law, and if those who have been named are found guilty of negligence in the performance of their duties, necessary measures should be taken," an order dictated by the chief justice said.

The court emphasised that unless some drastic efforts were made, the petitioners would not be satisfied.

During the proceedings today, the AG informed the court that the order had not been sent to the premier, adding that he would inform PM Imran about it.

"Is this the level of seriousness?" CJP Ahmed asked. "Call the prime minister, we will talk to him ourselves. This cannot go on."

The AG, on behalf of the government, said that "we accept all our mistakes".

Related: CJP says 'will not leave those responsible for APS tragedy'

The parents had demanded the registration of a first information report (FIR) against those civilian and military officials who, they believe, were responsible for security measures at the school, at the last hearing.

During the proceedings today, the AG said "no, FIR could not be registered against higher-ups."

'Where does the intelligence go?'

"Where do the intelligence [agencies] disappear when it comes to the protection of their own citizens?" the chief justice asked. "Was a case registered against the former army chief and others responsible?"

The attorney general replied that the inquiry report did not find anything related to the former army chief and former director general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

At this, CJP Ahmed remarked, "There is such a huge intelligence system in the country. Billions of rupees are spent on it. There is also a claim that we are the best intelligence agency in the world. So much is being spent on intelligence but the results are zero."

Justice Ijazul Ahsan said the institutions "should have known there would be a reaction to the operation in tribal areas".

"The easiest and most sensitive target were children," he added.

Talks with TTP

Justice Qazi Mohammad Amin Ahmed observed that there were reports the government is negotiating with some group — an apparent reference to the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

"Is it not the state's job to go after and catch the true culprits?" he questioned.

Chief Justice Ahmed remarked that the court "could not leave children to die in schools".

Action had been taken against the school's guards and soldiers, however, the accountability process should have started from the top, he added.

"The higher-ups took salaries and benefits and left."

Justice Ahsan said it was "not possible that the terrorists did not have inside support" and termed the attack a "failure of security".

Judicial commission report

On Oct 5, 2018, former chief justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar had appointed a judicial commission to probe the massacre, asking the late Peshawar High Court chief justice Waqar Ahmed Seth to nominate a PHC judge for the task.

Justice Mohammad Ibrahim Khan of the Peshawar High Court conducted the proceedings and presented the commission's report, which the Supreme Court ordered to be made public.

The commission observed in its 525-page report it was regrettable that the APS episode had tarnished the image of the armed forces. It took to task the Askari Guards, as well as the other guards on duty, for "inertia in the face of initial heavy firing by the terrorists".

The commission's report consisted of statements by the bereaved families, evidence given by the bureaucracy, the police and the military. It made a special mention of “the belated response” to the assault by the security detail and highlighted the grievances shared by parents of the Shuhada (martyred students).

"Had the force shown a little more response and could engage the militants in the very beginning of the attack, the impact of the incident might have been lesser," the report observed.

It praised the MVT-2 and the Quick Response Force for blunting the terrorists' advance towards a student block through their prompt action.

"Our country was at war with an enemy which carried out occult activities and let loose terrorism which hit the highest point in 2013-14," the report recalled. But it does not mean that our "sensitive installations and soft targets could be forsaken as a prey to terrorist attack", the commission stressed.

The report was submitted to the SC on July 9, 2020, and in August 2020, the apex court had ordered the AG to get instructions from the federal government on the report.

In September 2020, the SC had ordered the government to make the report public.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

Comments
Dr Dalaria
Nov 10, 2021 10:54am
The TIME has come
Reply Recommend 0
Hope786
Nov 10, 2021 11:03am
Good! He is worried to death about Afghanistan, why bot about innocent victims of APS?
Reply Recommend 0
SHAHID SATTAR
Nov 10, 2021 11:03am
How can he attend court? He is busy messing up the country's affairs and can be least bothered by anybody to answer for his misdeeds for the time being.
Reply Recommend 0
Shib
Nov 10, 2021 11:03am
All the state Institutions should work as per their mandate and limits...
Reply Recommend 0
shaan
Nov 10, 2021 11:09am
nothing will come out of it
Reply Recommend 0
Chandu Chavan
Nov 10, 2021 11:09am
apparently The Pakistani supreme court has more guts as compared to Indian supreme courts.
Reply Recommend 0
suchbaath
Nov 10, 2021 11:11am
Supreme court gives their decision based on evidence and NOT worry about the accords.
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabis Chronicles
Nov 10, 2021 11:13am
At that time country was in state of Mini-war with terrorists. The attack on APS was an act of terrorists, attack on important defense installations were also felt in those days. If FIR mandatory that should be filed against terrorists, not against management or LEAs. There are thousands of incidents of terrorists attack on LEAs and armed forces, will there be FIR on each. The armed attacks dealt appropriately by security forces, and no FIR needed in extraordinary situations.
Reply Recommend 0
Bilbo
Nov 10, 2021 11:14am
PM just surrendered to the group behind the killing of those children. Some of the members will walk free in days.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Ahmad - Melbourne
Nov 10, 2021 11:22am
CJP must sack IK Niazi and all those who are hell bent to appease TTP by offering peace agreement.
Reply Recommend 0
Solangi
Nov 10, 2021 11:24am
Action had been taken against the school's guards and soldiers, however, the accountability process should have started from the top, he added. "The higher-ups took salaries and benefits and left." And this goes on and on and on! No corrective action in sight!
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Nov 10, 2021 11:30am
The PM should go without hesitation, and let the air out of efforts to derail talks with TTP.
Reply Recommend 0
Rashid Nasim
Nov 10, 2021 11:32am
Thank you Chief Justice. Imran Khan need to respect people of Pakistan regardless how Army or law enforcing agencies feel. IK have no control. Sugar and wheat is produced within Pakistan, IK you cannot blame on value of dollar for the prices. You simply are surrounded by mostly corrupt people and you are fooled by them.
Reply Recommend 0
Rashid Nasim
Nov 10, 2021 11:32am
An ordinary man like me can even see and feel the situation. Do something about the prices of products produced within Pakistan, else step down. Remember Ayub Khan: Sugar prices through him out of the office.
Reply Recommend 0
As expected
Nov 10, 2021 11:33am
Can the courts please clear the long back log of cases pending without wasting time with unnecessary political stunts.
Reply Recommend 0
Shabash
Nov 10, 2021 11:37am
Good action by Chief justice
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Nov 10, 2021 11:37am
@Dr Dalaria, "The TIME has come" Saying this for the 100th time. Don't you guys have anything to do? That can help your own troubled country?
Reply Recommend 0
Adnan Mazher Khan
Nov 10, 2021 11:42am
Has he lost all his senses?
Reply Recommend 0
INDIAN DALIT DELTA
Nov 10, 2021 11:42am
… but Nawaz Sharif was in-charge when this tragedy & other terrible things happened in Pakistan!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Chooza
Nov 10, 2021 11:47am
What was done and what actions were taken by the previous govts and PMIK along with previous govt officials should be called too to explain.
Reply Recommend 0
ShahNoor Syed
Nov 10, 2021 11:50am
What goes around comes around! In Imran Khan’s case it seem it has come around very quickly.
Reply Recommend 0
Erum Aziz
Nov 10, 2021 11:58am
Where is Nawaz Sharif? Why is he stil on run? Come and taste the trials you and your corrupt government made in Army Public School (APS) attack case. Don't just hide in the UK forever.
Reply Recommend 0
Erum Aziz
Nov 10, 2021 12:00pm
CJP must write a request to the Interpol to deliver Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan. It is an extremly important case. It is about the innocient children died and the beneficiary was Nawaz Sharif and his government.
Reply Recommend 0
INDIAN DALIT DELTA
Nov 10, 2021 12:02pm
@Dr Ahmad - Melbourne , “.. IK Niazi….” people who use this name are scared even of the name of legendary IMRAN Khan..
Reply Recommend 0
The Truth Spy
Nov 10, 2021 12:04pm
@Dr Dalaria, for what?
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabis Chronicles
Nov 10, 2021 12:26pm
Rule of law. Respect for law. These are hallmarks of PM Imran Khan.
Reply Recommend 0
krish
Nov 10, 2021 12:31pm
sign deals with terrorists.
Reply Recommend 0
Aamir Latif
Nov 10, 2021 12:32pm
@Punjabis Chronicles , but our security arrangements we all commonly see is so flawed, very easy to penetrate... It's a blessing that common people do not do such acts
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabis Chronicles
Nov 10, 2021 12:46pm
@Aamir Latif , There’s always room for improvement. Yes security arrangements could be more stringent.
Reply Recommend 0

