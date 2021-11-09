Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | November 09, 2021

Nepra okays Rs2.52 hike in fuel adjustment for September

Tahir SheraniPublished November 9, 2021 - Updated November 9, 2021 07:39pm
The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority has approved an increase of Rs2.52 per unit in the power tariff for Disco consumers. — AFP/File
The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority has approved an increase of Rs2.52 per unit in the power tariff for Disco consumers. — AFP/File

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Tuesday approved an increase of Rs2.52 per unit in the power tariff for electricity consumers of ex-Wapda distribution companies (Discos) on account of fuel cost adjustment for the month of September.

According to a Nepra notification dated November 8, Discos had charged consumers a reference fuel tariff of Rs5.02 per unit in September, but the actual fuel cost turned out to be Rs7.55 per unit, a difference of Rs2.52 per unit.

The notification said Discos "shall reflect the fuel charges adjustment in respect of September 2021 in the billing month of November 2021".

It added that the increase in the tariff would be applicable to all consumer categories except lifeline consumers and K-Electric (KE) consumers.

Increase in base tariff

Earlier this month, the Nepra had allowed the federal government to notify a Rs1.68 per unit increase in base power tariff for all residential consumers and Rs1.39 per unit for all other consumer categories with effect from November 1, in order to meet another requirement of the International Monetary Fund's programme.

The higher tariff would be applicable across the country for all power companies, including KE, but all residential consumers under monthly consumption of 200 units would remain protected from the price hike through subsidy, Dawn had reported at the time.

The report said the decision would generate about Rs168 billion to power companies and reduce subsidy otherwise to be paid out of the budget during the current fiscal year. The revision would increase the average base power tariff, excluding various taxes, surcharges and duties etc, from Rs13.97 per unit at present to Rs15.36 per unit.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Wall of Shame
Nov 09, 2021 07:43pm
Bad news after bad news. This government has become a liability to the nation. We demand Imran Khan to step down from power.
Reply Recommend 0
Wall of Shame
Nov 09, 2021 07:44pm
I don't know what is happening in this country? PTI is on disastrous mode.
Reply Recommend 0
Yatagaan
Nov 09, 2021 07:45pm
KE, an unethical organization, is having a field run--thanks to the NEPRA a PTI-backed organization that is providing KE full support in increasing the price of electricity on weekly basis.
Reply Recommend 0
Disaster Khan
Nov 09, 2021 07:46pm
KE is the happiest organization in Imran's rule in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Eager Beaver
Nov 09, 2021 07:48pm
The weekly increase in price--what is the strategy of this government? I suspect KE is greasing the palms of Nepra officials and PTI ministers.
Reply Recommend 0
Bitten by KE
Nov 09, 2021 07:49pm
Imran Khan's rule will be remembered in history for the rise of corrupt organizations like KE, price-hike mafias, and all types of hoarders.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Late information
09 Nov 2021

Late information

Negotiations with the TTP is too grave a matter to be left to unilateral executive decision-making.
09 Nov 2021

Gas predicament

PAKISTAN’S cash-strapped government has been forced to buy the priciest LNG shipment from a Qatari trader for...
09 Nov 2021

Prepared for the semi-final

THE turmoil in Pakistan cricket preceding the Twenty20 World Cup didn’t really matter after all. If anything, it...
Opposition strategy
Updated 08 Nov 2021

Opposition strategy

THE opposition alliance PDM has decided to step up its campaign against the PTI government by announcing a fresh...
08 Nov 2021

Childhood lost

THE Supreme Court has made pertinent observations about the rising incidence of sexual offences against children,...
08 Nov 2021

Right to inheritance

MISOGYNISTIC cultural practices are often so deeply entrenched that the state must make a more proactive effort to...