Nepra okays Rs2.52 hike in fuel adjustment for September

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Tuesday approved an increase of Rs2.52 per unit in the power tariff for electricity consumers of ex-Wapda distribution companies (Discos) on account of fuel cost adjustment for the month of September.

According to a Nepra notification dated November 8, Discos had charged consumers a reference fuel tariff of Rs5.02 per unit in September, but the actual fuel cost turned out to be Rs7.55 per unit, a difference of Rs2.52 per unit.

The notification said Discos "shall reflect the fuel charges adjustment in respect of September 2021 in the billing month of November 2021".

It added that the increase in the tariff would be applicable to all consumer categories except lifeline consumers and K-Electric (KE) consumers.

Increase in base tariff

Earlier this month, the Nepra had allowed the federal government to notify a Rs1.68 per unit increase in base power tariff for all residential consumers and Rs1.39 per unit for all other consumer categories with effect from November 1, in order to meet another requirement of the International Monetary Fund's programme.

The higher tariff would be applicable across the country for all power companies, including KE, but all residential consumers under monthly consumption of 200 units would remain protected from the price hike through subsidy, Dawn had reported at the time.

The report said the decision would generate about Rs168 billion to power companies and reduce subsidy otherwise to be paid out of the budget during the current fiscal year. The revision would increase the average base power tariff, excluding various taxes, surcharges and duties etc, from Rs13.97 per unit at present to Rs15.36 per unit.