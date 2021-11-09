Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | November 09, 2021

With no IMF accord in sight, dollar rises to Rs172 in interbank market

Talqeen ZubairiPublished November 9, 2021 - Updated November 9, 2021 01:13pm
A file photo of a person holding US dollar bills. — AFP/File
A file photo of a person holding US dollar bills. — AFP/File

The US Dollar rose against the rupee on Tuesday, gaining Rs1.3 to reach Rs172 in the interbank market, up from the previous day's closing rate of Rs170.7.

Zafar Paracha, the chairman of the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, told Dawn.com that the increase was caused by higher demand for the greenback due to the delay in the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) loan programme.

He said pressure could continue on the rupee until the confirmation of the IMF deal.

"It was expected that after the confirmation of a $6 billion IMF loan, $1bn would be immediately available which would improve the supply in the interbank market," the chairman explained.

Last week, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin had announced that an agreement with the IMF over the revival of the $6 billion Extended Fund Facility had been reached and a formal accord would be signed later in the week.

But a formal agreement has yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, Forex Association of Pakistan President Malik Bostan explained that the increased demand for the dollar was coming from importers. He said the import bill was increasing every day and $14bn had to be paid by the end of the current fiscal year.

"If the dollar supply does not increase in such a situation then the pressure on the rupee can further rise in the coming days," Bostan said.

Last month, the dollar had hit a historic high on October 26 and crossed the Rs175 mark to set a new record, trading at Rs175.27 with one currency dealer saying that "nobody knows where is the boundary of this devaluation of the local currency."

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Late information
09 Nov 2021

Late information

Negotiations with the TTP is too grave a matter to be left to unilateral executive decision-making.
09 Nov 2021

Gas predicament

PAKISTAN’S cash-strapped government has been forced to buy the priciest LNG shipment from a Qatari trader for...
09 Nov 2021

Prepared for the semi-final

THE turmoil in Pakistan cricket preceding the Twenty20 World Cup didn’t really matter after all. If anything, it...
Opposition strategy
Updated 08 Nov 2021

Opposition strategy

THE opposition alliance PDM has decided to step up its campaign against the PTI government by announcing a fresh...
08 Nov 2021

Childhood lost

THE Supreme Court has made pertinent observations about the rising incidence of sexual offences against children,...
08 Nov 2021

Right to inheritance

MISOGYNISTIC cultural practices are often so deeply entrenched that the state must make a more proactive effort to...