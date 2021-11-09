Dawn Logo

New Karachi corps commander takes charge

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished November 9, 2021 - Updated November 9, 2021 09:44am

KARACHI: Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed on Monday took over the charge as Karachi corps commander.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum handed over the command of Karachi Corps to Lt Gen Saeed at a ceremony held at the corps headquarters here.

Lt Gen Saeed’s posting as the new corps commander was announced by the military in a reshuffle on Oct 6.

The same day, Lt Gen Anjum was named as the new director general of the Inter-Services Intelligence. He was notified by Prime Minister Imran Khan as the new spymaster on Oct 26. Lt Gen Anjum’s appointment will take effect from Nov 20 when outgoing ISI chief Lt Gen Faiz Hamid will assume his new responsibilities as corps commander Peshawar.

Lt Gen Saeed was the president of the National Defence University before his new assignment.

He had also served as the director general of the Pakistan Rangers, Sindh and in the ISI as a major general. He also served as the deputy assistant military secretary and private secretary to the chief of the army staff.

Published in Dawn, November 9th, 2021

Fastrack
Nov 09, 2021 10:01am
Best wishes.
