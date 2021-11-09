Girl’s body found dumped in metro station washroom in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The body of a young girl was found dumped in a washroom of a non-functional metro bus station in G-11 on Monday.

Police suspected that the girl was subjected to sexual assault and then strangled, as there were some signs on the body. However, the actual cause of her death would be ascertained after police receive the autopsy report.

A passerby spotted the body in the washroom of the non-functional metro bus station and informed the police. The police reached the spot and shifted the body to hospital.

The girl is yet to be identified and was aged between 11 and 12 years, said the police, adding details were shared with the Punjab and KP police on wireless but so far no progress has been made to identify the victim.

The police also checked the records of all police stations in the capital if any report about the missing girl had been lodged.

They also searched the metro station to get any clue to her identification and the killer(s) but nothing was found. It seems the girl was sexually assaulted and murdered somewhere else and her body was brought to the station and dumped in the washroom.

The incident might have taken place on Sunday night and the body was dumped in the metro bus station early on Monday, said the police.

An official of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) said an autopsy on the body was conducted by a medical board, comprising three female doctors.

Samples were taken from the body and handed over to the police for chemical examination.

A final opinion and report will be given after receiving the chemical examiner’s report from Lahore, the official said.

The police also started examining footages of CCTV cameras installed near the bus station and on roads leading to it. Some vehicles were marked as suspects. Besides, geo-fencing of the area is being started to trace the suspects.

Published in Dawn, November 9th, 2021