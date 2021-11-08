Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | November 08, 2021

Cricket legend Kapil Dev says Indian players put IPL before country

AFPPublished November 8, 2021 - Updated November 8, 2021 06:17pm
In this file photo, former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev speaks during a news conference in Mumbai, India. — Reuters/File
In this file photo, former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev speaks during a news conference in Mumbai, India. — Reuters/File

Indian legend Kapil Dev accused the country's cricket players of prioritising the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) over national duty after the pre-tournament favourites were dumped out of the T20 World Cup.

“When the players prefer to play IPL over playing for the country, what can we say? I believe that every player should feel proud playing for their country,” Dev, who led India to a World Cup victory in 1983, told Indian television channel ABP News.

“I believe that your national team should come first and after that [a] franchise or any other team,” he said.

India on Sunday crashed out of the Twenty20 World Cup after New Zealand beat Afghanistan to book the second semi-final berth from Group 2.

Virat Kohli's side, which went into the tournament as one of the favourites, thrashed Afghanistan and Scotland but it was too late after losing heavily to arch-rival Pakistan and to New Zealand.

In the build-up, Indian regrouped just two days after the IPL ended on October 15 in Dubai, adding to the time that the players spent in draining Covid-19 bubble conditions.

Read: 5 things that went wrong for India at the T20 World Cup

“I am not saying don't play cricket there [for franchises], but it is now [the] BCCI's (Board of Control for Cricket in India) responsibility to plan their cricket [schedule] better for the future,” 62-year-old Dev said of the Indian cricket board.

“What we can learn from this defeat is to not repeat the mistakes that have been made. This is the biggest lesson,” he added.

The Times of India daily said that preparations for the next T20 World Cup, in Australia next year, should begin immediately.

That includes infusing “fresh blood” into the side, such as partnering likely new T20 captain Rohit Sharma with Ruturaj Gaikwad at the top of the batting order and giving chances to Suryakumar Yadav, Harshal Patel and Deepak Chahar, the newspaper said.

Hindustan Times reported that after their exit was sealed on Sunday, India called off a training session ahead of the final match against Namibia on Monday “as players brooded what might have been”.

“India's inability to hold their weight in knockout rounds of ICC (International Cricket Council) events has been sticking out like a sore thumb. This time they have also missed the bus to reach the last four,” the newspaper said, bemoaning that India “failed to adapt and tweak their tactics according to the conditions”.

T20 World Cup 2021
Sport

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
ilyas kashmiri
Nov 08, 2021 06:51pm
All is money.
Reply Recommend 0
INDIAN DALIT DELTA
Nov 08, 2021 06:59pm
Indian Cricket Board and Indian Cricketers have a big Dollar sign in their eyes… they play for the Dollar, not for their country!!
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Opposition strategy
Updated 08 Nov 2021

Opposition strategy

THE opposition alliance PDM has decided to step up its campaign against the PTI government by announcing a fresh...
08 Nov 2021

Childhood lost

THE Supreme Court has made pertinent observations about the rising incidence of sexual offences against children,...
08 Nov 2021

Right to inheritance

MISOGYNISTIC cultural practices are often so deeply entrenched that the state must make a more proactive effort to...
07 Nov 2021

The Daska indictment

THE report released by the ECP on the Feb 19 Daska by-poll gives a hair-raising account of the premeditated rigging...
Crushed by inflation
Updated 07 Nov 2021

Crushed by inflation

Of all the economic challenges facing the country, high inflation remains the most crucial for the public.
07 Nov 2021

Unspeakable crime

IN some cases, making the statement that the agony is ‘impossible to imagine’ is the exact opposite of rhetoric....