Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | November 08, 2021

Afghan foreign minister Muttaqi expected to visit Islamabad this week

Tahir KhanPublished November 8, 2021 - Updated November 8, 2021 09:25pm
In this file photo, Afghanistan's acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi addresses a press conference in Kabul. — AP/File
In this file photo, Afghanistan's acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi addresses a press conference in Kabul. — AP/File

Afghanistan’s acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi is expected to visit Pakistan this week for talks on the relationship between the two countries, a Pakistani official said on Monday.

The official, who requested not to be identified, told Dawn.com that the Afghan foreign minister would pay a two-day visit on Nov 11-12.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who had visited Kabul last month, had invited Mutaqqi to Islamabad. It will be the first visit to Pakistan by an Afghan minister since the Taliban took control of Kabul on Aug 15.

Pakistan has not recognised the Taliban government, however, Taliban officials have been allowed to take control of the Afghan embassy in Islamabad as well as consulates in Peshawar, Karachi and Quetta.

“It would be a substantive visit as Amir Khan Mutaqqi is a key member in the Taliban set-up,” the Pakistani official said.

Pakistan's ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Khan, who called on Muttaqi in Kabul on Sunday, tweeted that they had discussed measures for strengthening bilateral trade, transit, movement of people and humanitarian engagement.

Enhanced bilateral cooperation

Qureshi had held detailed discussions with Muttaqi during his visit to Kabul on Oct 21, which officials say laid the foundation of a multi-sectoral engagement between the two countries in the days to come which could usher in an era of enhanced bilateral economic cooperation and people-to-people ties.

Both sides agreed to revive existing bilateral mechanisms and institutional frameworks such as the Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS) to sort out differences and to remove hurdles in implementation of decisions on both sides.

APAPPS, a bilateral mechanism of dialogue, was operationalised in 2018 during the former government of Ashraf Ghani, focusing on "politico-diplomatic, military-to-military coordination, intelligence cooperation, and economy and refugee issues".

Under the APAPPS principles, the two countries have committed to undertake effective actions against fugitives and the irreconcilable elements posing security threats to either of the two countries.

Both countries had also agreed to commit to denying the use of their respective territory by any country, network, group or individuals for anti-state activities against either country.

During Qureshi’s visit, Pakistan had announced Rs5 billion for humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan in kind. In this regard, commodities will be prioritised by Afghan authorities.

Pakistan had assured the Afghan side that it would adopt a facilitative approach towards border movements as well as Afghan transit and trade. Pakistan had opened the Torkham border for pedestrians following the foreign minister's visit to Kabul.

Pakistan has also removed procedural restrictions on the movement of people between the two countries. These restrictions were imposed due to Covid-19 and recent political changes in Afghanistan.

Pakistan has also announced that its embassy in Kabul would issue five-year multiple-entry visas to Afghan businessmen.

It has also been decided to allow Afghan trucks to travel up to Karachi, in addition to waiving off duties on exports of Afghan fruits and vegetables to Pakistan.

Afghan War
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Opposition strategy
Updated 08 Nov 2021

Opposition strategy

THE opposition alliance PDM has decided to step up its campaign against the PTI government by announcing a fresh...
08 Nov 2021

Childhood lost

THE Supreme Court has made pertinent observations about the rising incidence of sexual offences against children,...
08 Nov 2021

Right to inheritance

MISOGYNISTIC cultural practices are often so deeply entrenched that the state must make a more proactive effort to...
07 Nov 2021

The Daska indictment

THE report released by the ECP on the Feb 19 Daska by-poll gives a hair-raising account of the premeditated rigging...
Crushed by inflation
Updated 07 Nov 2021

Crushed by inflation

Of all the economic challenges facing the country, high inflation remains the most crucial for the public.
07 Nov 2021

Unspeakable crime

IN some cases, making the statement that the agony is ‘impossible to imagine’ is the exact opposite of rhetoric....