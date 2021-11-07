Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | November 07, 2021

Abu Dhabi pitch curator passes away ahead of Afg-NZ T20 World Cup match

Dawn.comPublished November 7, 2021 - Updated November 7, 2021 10:06pm
A file photo of Abu Dhabi Cricket Stadium's pitch curator Mohan Singh. — Picture courtesy: Abu Dhabi Cricket/Twitter
A file photo of Abu Dhabi Cricket Stadium's pitch curator Mohan Singh. — Picture courtesy: Abu Dhabi Cricket/Twitter

The pitch curator at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium passed away on Sunday, Abu Dhabi Cricket (ADC) said in a statement.

According to India Today, the cause of Mohan Singh's death remains unknown. The paper quoted a source as saying that Singh had made the pitch for the important Super 12 match between New Zealand and Afghanistan on Sunday.

CricBuzz reported that local police had initiated an investigation into the death of the head curator, who died hours before the match.

Paying tribute to Singh, the ADC said the official played a “pivotal role in all of the venue’s success during that time”.

“Sunday’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Super 12 game between New Zealand and Afghanistan went ahead as scheduled, with the support of Mohan's family and our ground staff. Tributes to Mohan and his incredible achievements will be honoured in the coming days,” the statement added.

India eliminated from contest

New Zealand reached the Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals with a comfortable eight-wicket win over Afghanistan, a result that eliminated India from the contest.

Chasing a modest 125, skipper Kane Williamson (40) and Devon Conway (36) put on an unbeaten stand of 68 to drive the team home in 18.1 overs in Abu Dhabi.

The Kiwis join Pakistan as the two teams in the semi-finals from Group 2 with eight points each, leaving India's final match against Namibia on Monday a dead rubber.

T20 World Cup 2021
Sport

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

07 Nov 2021

The Daska indictment

THE report released by the ECP on the Feb 19 Daska by-poll gives a hair-raising account of the premeditated rigging...
Crushed by inflation
Updated 07 Nov 2021

Crushed by inflation

Of all the economic challenges facing the country, high inflation remains the most crucial for the public.
07 Nov 2021

Unspeakable crime

IN some cases, making the statement that the agony is ‘impossible to imagine’ is the exact opposite of rhetoric....
A dangerous ‘truce’
Updated 06 Nov 2021

A dangerous ‘truce’

THE mystery of the government’s talks with the banned TTP persists. While sources have disclosed that...
06 Nov 2021

High price of sugar

RETAIL sugar prices, officially fixed at Rs90, have been surging across the country almost on a daily basis. Media...
06 Nov 2021

A job well done

CREDIT must be given where it is due, and the government’s efforts to curb Covid-19 infections and ramp up...