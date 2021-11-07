Dawn Logo

New Zealand limit Afghanistan to 124-8 in key World T20 clash

AFPPublished November 7, 2021 - Updated November 7, 2021 05:09pm
A glimpse of the World T20 match between Afghanistan and New Zealand on Sunday. — Photo via Twitter


Trent Boult led a disciplined New Zealand attack to help restrict Afghanistan to 124 for eight in the Kiwis' bid to seal a semi-final spot in the Twenty20 World Cup on Sunday.

Najibullah Zadran played a lone hand with his 48-ball 73 to give the Afghanistan total some respectability after they elected to bat first in Abu Dhabi.

Left-arm quick Boult returned figures of 3-17 from his four overs and was ably supported by Tim Southee who took two wickets.

A win for New Zealand would take them into the final four but if they lose it would benefit Afghanistan and India, who have got the best run-rate in the group and play Namibia in their last match on Monday.

New Zealand's pace bowlers rattled the opposition's top order with quick strikes as Adam Milne sent back Mohammad Shahzad caught behind for four in his first over.

Boult got going from the other end to get Hazratullah Zazai out for two and Southee trapped Rahmanullah Gurbaz lbw for six as Afghanistan slipped to 19-3.

Zadran counter-attacked with a handful of boundaries including two off Jimmy Neesham but soon took to defence after losing his partner Gulbadin Naib for 15.

Naib dragged a wide delivery from Kiwi leg-spinner Ish Sodhi onto his stumps.

Skipper Mohammad Naib joined Zadran at the crease as the duo attempted to push the scoring against the spinners and singled out Mitchell Santner for runs.

The left-handed Zadran smashed Santner for two sixes and later got to his 50 in a 33 balls. It was his second fifty in this T20 World Cup and sixth overall.

Southee broke the 59-run partnership, seeing off Nabi for 14.

Boult got the key scalp of Zadran with Neesham taking a good diving catch in the deep and the Afghans struggled to get runs in the final overs.

Teams

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Gulbadin Naib, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (captain), Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Mujeebur Rahman, Naveenul Haq, Hamid Hassan

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (captain), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

T20 World Cup 2021
Sport

Comments (14)
M. Saeed
Nov 07, 2021 03:11pm
India must buy New Zealand to lose against Afghanistan, using their mega buck power, if the must play the semis.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Nov 07, 2021 03:23pm
In my view, it would be extremely difficult to face New Zealand's fast bowling attack - it would be miracle to beat NZ. India's hope to be in semi final would be diminish today - write down my judgement.
Reply Recommend 0
CClemeents
Nov 07, 2021 03:31pm
Indians are packing their bags. Afghanistan has just reached double figures, and they are 2 down.
Reply Recommend 0
Truth Pinches
Nov 07, 2021 03:43pm
Afghan fixed but not doing as per promise. Playing to Lose..Easily anyone can say
Reply Recommend 0
ABBA
Nov 07, 2021 04:19pm
Well Paid Afghanistan.
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Nov 07, 2021 04:20pm
Without India there is no cricket. If India lose then tournament is over.
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Nov 07, 2021 04:23pm
Bye bye India. Be positive and best of luck next time
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Ahmad - Melbourne
Nov 07, 2021 04:37pm
Bye Bye India……..
Reply Recommend 0
DD
Nov 07, 2021 04:44pm
Bye Bye India and Afghanistan!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Nov 07, 2021 04:44pm
This match is fixed, Afghan will win
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Nov 07, 2021 04:44pm
This match is fixed by India, Afghanistan will win
Reply Recommend 0
Imran
Nov 07, 2021 04:45pm
India Bye bye… hope to see you again, please do visit Pakistan for practice matches…
Reply Recommend 0
MUSHTAQ A
Nov 07, 2021 06:22pm
India couldn't reach the semis with 22 players.
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Nov 07, 2021 06:23pm
Well Paid by Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0

