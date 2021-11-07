Dawn Logo

New Zealand beat Afghanistan, end India's World Cup 2021 journey

AFPPublished November 7, 2021 - Updated November 7, 2021 06:43pm
Afghanistan's Mohammad Shahzad (R) greets New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson at the end of the Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between New Zealand and Afghanistan at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. — AFP
New Zealand reached the Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals with a comfortable eight-wicket win over Afghanistan on Sunday, a result that eliminated India from the contest.

Chasing a modest 125, skipper Kane Williamson (40) and Devon Conway (36) put on an unbeaten stand of 68 to drive the team home in 18.1 overs in Abu Dhabi.

The Kiwis join Pakistan as the two teams in the semi-finals from Group 2 with eight points each, leaving India's final match against Namibia on Monday a dead rubber.

England and Australia had already made the semi-finals from Group 1.

The semi-final match-ups will be decided after Pakistan play Scotland in the second match of the day. Left-arm quick Trent Boult returned figures of 3-17 from his four overs and was ably supported by Tim Southee, who took two wickets, to restrict Afghanistan to 124-8.

Najibullah Zadran played a lone hand with his 48-ball 73 to give the Afghanistan total some respectability after they elected to bat first.

New Zealand's pace bowlers rattled the opposition's top order with quick strikes as Adam Milne sent back Mohammad Shahzad caught behind for four in his first over.

Boult got going from the other end to get Hazratullah Zazai out for two and Southee trapped Rahmanullah Gurbaz lbw for six as Afghanistan slipped to 19-3.

Zadran counter-attacked with a handful of boundaries including two off Jimmy Neesham but soon took to defence after losing his partner Gulbadin Naib for 15.

Naib dragged a wide delivery from Kiwi leg-spinner Ish Sodhi onto his stumps.

Skipper Mohammad Nabi joined Zadran at the crease as the duo attempted to push the scoring against the spinners and singled out Mitchell Santner for runs.

The left-handed Zadran smashed Santner for two sixes and later got to his 50 in a 33 balls. It was his second fifty in this T20 World Cup and sixth overall.

Southee broke the 59-run partnership, seeing off Nabi for 14.

Boult got the key scalp of Zadran with Neesham taking a good diving catch in the deep and the Afghans struggled to get runs in the final overs.

New Zealand remained clinical in their modest chase with Martin Gutptill and Daryl Mitchell mixing their singles and twos with occasional boundaries.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman struck with the wicket of Mitchell, caught behind for 17.

Spin king Rashid Khan then sent back Guptill bowled for 28 to bag his 400th wicket in T20 matches.

But Williamson stood firm with Conway who joined his skipper for a smooth partnership that steered the team home.

The left-hand Conway smashed four boundaries and the winning runs in his 32-ball knock.

T20 World Cup 2021
Sport

M. Saeed
Nov 07, 2021 03:11pm
India must buy New Zealand to lose against Afghanistan, using their mega buck power, if the must play the semis.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Nov 07, 2021 03:23pm
In my view, it would be extremely difficult to face New Zealand's fast bowling attack - it would be miracle to beat NZ. India's hope to be in semi final would be diminish today - write down my judgement.
Reply Recommend 0
CClemeents
Nov 07, 2021 03:31pm
Indians are packing their bags. Afghanistan has just reached double figures, and they are 2 down.
Reply Recommend 0
Truth Pinches
Nov 07, 2021 03:43pm
Afghan fixed but not doing as per promise. Playing to Lose..Easily anyone can say
Reply Recommend 0
ABBA
Nov 07, 2021 04:19pm
Well Paid Afghanistan.
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Nov 07, 2021 04:20pm
Without India there is no cricket. If India lose then tournament is over.
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Nov 07, 2021 04:23pm
Bye bye India. Be positive and best of luck next time
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Ahmad - Melbourne
Nov 07, 2021 04:37pm
Bye Bye India……..
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Ahmad - Melbourne
Nov 07, 2021 04:39pm
Dhoni payed a dirty game while batting vs England in 2019 World Cup to keep Pakistan out……..look what happened to India today……..
Reply Recommend 0
DD
Nov 07, 2021 04:44pm
Bye Bye India and Afghanistan!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Nov 07, 2021 04:44pm
This match is fixed, Afghan will win
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Nov 07, 2021 04:44pm
This match is fixed by India, Afghanistan will win
Reply Recommend 0
Imran
Nov 07, 2021 04:45pm
India Bye bye… hope to see you again, please do visit Pakistan for practice matches…
Reply Recommend 0
Iqbal Aswani
Nov 07, 2021 05:32pm
@A Shah, Ok. So today is final, lol.
Reply Recommend 0
Salvo
Nov 07, 2021 05:38pm
@Imran, you wish, no body visits Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
April Fools
Nov 07, 2021 05:51pm
Every defeat is a valuable lesson, this is how Pakistan came back from its lows.
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Nov 07, 2021 05:55pm
India had a good World Cup. Defeated 2 strong teams. Scotland and Afghanistan
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Nov 07, 2021 05:59pm
Host India is out!
Reply Recommend 0
Iftikhar Khan
Nov 07, 2021 05:59pm
It is less painful to not qualify for the knockout round than losing in the knockout round. I guess Indian anxieties are over, ours are left.
Reply Recommend 0
atif
Nov 07, 2021 06:02pm
Bye bye India
Reply Recommend 0
atif
Nov 07, 2021 06:03pm
@A Shah, yes, for u its over. And without India cricket will actually be better
Reply Recommend 0
MUSHTAQ A
Nov 07, 2021 06:22pm
India couldn't reach the semis with 22 players.
Reply Recommend 0
Dave
Nov 07, 2021 06:23pm
@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani, mark my words Pakistan can't win this t20 cup.
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Nov 07, 2021 06:23pm
Well Paid by Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Riz Haq
Nov 07, 2021 06:48pm
@A Shah,
Reply Recommend 0
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Nov 07, 2021 06:53pm
@FAZ, To whom?
Reply Recommend 0
Veeran
Nov 07, 2021 06:55pm
Pakistan passed through such sitaition in past few times. Green Shirt should not over act in Joy!!! Should focus on their future efforts. England & Australia both are stronger !!!! Even second time they have to face New Zealand then it might be difficult !!! Good Lcuk
Reply Recommend 0
Saira Khan
Nov 07, 2021 06:56pm
Actually modi wants them back early because he wants to lunch Kohli for supporting a Muslim.
Reply Recommend 0
Mohd Abdul
Nov 07, 2021 06:58pm
Well paid, Pakistan!
Reply Recommend 0
N_Saq
Nov 07, 2021 07:11pm
As the saying goes “money cannot buy you love and I guess not the championship. :)
Reply Recommend 0
MJS
Nov 07, 2021 07:29pm
Don't forget Pakistan also failed to make it semis in last two T20 WC and last two ODI WC where India played semifinals in all of these. . Champions Trophy Pakistan played just one final and won it. India played 4 finals and won 2.
Reply Recommend 0
Eternal_Dharma
Nov 07, 2021 07:33pm
@Imran, absolutely not! Bye Bye and good bye
Reply Recommend 0
Vigilante
Nov 07, 2021 07:33pm
The pampered boy of ICC is on its way back home.
Reply Recommend 0
Sree
Nov 07, 2021 07:34pm
@bhaRAT©, Thank your stars!!
Reply Recommend 0
Warid Rhmen
Nov 07, 2021 07:35pm
Look at all the experts and forecasters who predicted Indians to be champions.
Reply Recommend 0

