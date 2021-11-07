Dawn Logo

Pakistan good all-round team, Babar Azam a superstar: Australia coach Justin Langer

AFPPublished November 7, 2021 - Updated November 7, 2021 02:41pm
In this file photo, Australia head coach Justin Langer is seen during a press conference in London on Sep 10, 2019. — Reuters
In this file photo, Australia head coach Justin Langer is seen during a press conference in London on Sep 10, 2019. — Reuters

Australia coach Justin Langer has praised the Pakistan cricket team as they prepare for a potential semi-final showdown with the Green Shirts at the Twenty20 World Cup this week.

Pakistan have been the dominant force in Group 2, winning all four of the matches to date, and Langer looks forward to the clash in Dubai.

Commenting on the Pakistan side, he said: “They've got a good all-round team, like we have, and they're well led."

The Australian coach also had words of praise for skipper Babar Azam and told reporters he looks forward to the clash in Dubai.

“Their captain, Babar Azam, is a superstar of the game. They've some good pace bowlers and they've a couple of good spinners, so they're a well-balanced side like we are, so it should be a great game of cricket.”

Langer's team booked their place in the last four on Saturday as David Warner's unbeaten 89 steered the Australians to an eight-wicket win over the West Indies that secured a second spot in Group 1 of the competition's Super 12 phase.

Also read: Tom Moody, Indian pundits say Pakistan still 'not favourites' to win T20 World Cup

Langer believes his team can re-establish themselves as the best in the world. “Not that long ago we were the best team in the world and some of that cricket shows we can be the best team in the world,” Langer told reporters.

“I think England are leading the way at the moment and we've got exciting prospects.

“We're taking great lessons from this tournament on how we can continue to play T20 cricket now, for this tournament, and moving forward.”

The Australians made a strong start in the competition before suffering a heavy eight-wicket defeat against England that left the Aaron Finch-captained side uncertain about their place in the knockout rounds.

But comprehensive wins over Bangladesh and the West Indies ended those doubts and the Australians are likely to face Pakistan, who lead Group 2 with their final match against Scotland to be played on Sunday, in Thursday's semi-finals.

“It was brilliant again last night, I think our last few games have been outstanding cricket,” said Langer.

“The boys have really stepped up. It was quite a sobering experience against England. We knew we had to do some work and the way the boys responded to that has been brilliant, so it's nice to be in the semi-final.

“You can't win it unless you're in the semi-final. It's nice to be sitting here, knowing we're in a semi-final on Thursday.”

Fastrack
Nov 07, 2021 02:46pm
Thank you, man. Pakistan is surely the team with the biggest heart. Absolute gems on and off the ground.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Nov 07, 2021 02:48pm
Pakistan is playing delightful cricket. But it's their amazing positivity that has added to win hearts worldwide.
Reply Recommend 0

