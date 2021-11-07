Dawn Logo

PML-N wants action against PM Imran, Buzdar over Daska by-poll fiasco

Zulqernain TahirPublished November 7, 2021 - Updated November 7, 2021 04:26pm
This file photo shows PML-N's Marr­iyum Aurangzeb.

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz on Saturday demanded ‘legal action’ against Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in the light of the findings of an inquiry report by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on irregularities in the Daska by-poll.

The inquiry report pro­ved the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government indulged in vote stealing, the opposition party said, calling the ruling party “champions of rigging”.

However, the PML-N information secretary Marr­iyum Aurangzeb questioned why the report was ‘incomplete’ and why it ‘shied away’ from clearly fixing responsibility on the real culprits. At the same time she said the report proved without a shadow of a doubt that Imran Khan, who according to her was himself a product of election rigging, was directly involved in rigging the Daska by-election.

“At the behest of the premier, the chief minister, ministers and others committed an organised rigging in the Daska by-poll. They should be made accountable and punished,” she said. “We demand that all those responsible for rigging in the Daska by-poll should be made accountable. Imran Khan and Usman Buzdar are directly responsible for rigging, therefore, legal action should be initiated against them,” she said.

Warns against scapegoating anyone

The PML-N information secretary was of the opinion that a precedent be set so that nobody dared to commit such blatant desecration of public vote. Punishing only those who had followed the heinous orders would be meaningless if those who had issued such orders were spared, she said. “Without this comprehensive action true justice would not be delivered,” she said.

While addressing a press conference, former speaker of the National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq and former minister for railways Saad Rafique, both belonging to the PML-N, said the Daska report had established that the PTI government had stolen votes.

Mr Rafique said the PTI that used to accuse others of rigging in fact indulged itself in this practice, as it did not believe in free and fair elections. “Is there anything left for the PTI leadership to say after the Daska report that has exposed its rigging?” he asked.

The former minister expressed the apprehension that planning was being done to rig the next general elections through electronic voting machines (EVMs), just as the 2018 general elections had been rigged with so-called errors in the Results Transmission System (RTS) to install the PTI government.

Mr Sadiq said the government would commit constitutional violations if it implemented its proposed election reforms ‘unilaterally’. “People will not tolerate it if the government tries to pass the use of EVMs in the joint session of parliament,” he warned.

The inquiry report compiled by the Punjab Joint Election Commissioner on Friday exposed those responsible for the saga of 20 presiding officers’ disappearance during the February by-election in Daska and found that election officials and government functionaries acted as “puppets in the hands of their unlawful masters”.

The report not only indicated that they did not play their designated roles in the requisite manner but also identified Sialkot Colleges Deputy Director Mohammad Iqbal Kaloya for his involvement in the meetings at Daska’s Assistant Commissioner’s House, which were meant for manipulating the election process.

Former special assistant to the chief minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Ali Abbas, Zeeshan Javed, Asif Hussain, Mohammad Awais and some other persons attended the meetings, according to the inquiry report.

The fact-finding inquiry was launched after the Daska by-poll was marred by rigging, violence and disappearance of 20 presiding officers (POs). The ECP subsequently withheld the results and ordered re-election in the NA-75 constituency.

The report also found police officers and officials played an absurd role in the by-election. It not only identified their failure in providing protection to the staff and to the polling material, but also questioned if the police conspired, maligned and consequently annulled the whole by-election. “After an analysis of various statements of the inquiry proceedings, it could be induced that the police were either under the influence of a constant force that guided them or they deliberately remained blind to whatever was happening around them,” it said.

Published in Dawn, November 7th, 2021

Comments
Ali da Malanga
Nov 07, 2021 07:26am
If PML-N is so confident that IK had ordered the alleged rigging then why not take him to the courts and try to disqualify him? The truth is that they already know that IK had nothing to do with it but they only want to discredit him for the next elections. Unfortunately for them, they will not succeed.
Recommend 0
humayun nayab
Nov 07, 2021 07:29am
Who will listen to you except few constituencies in urban Punjab- You have definitely MQM of Punjab. Nothing more- Your leaders are on job overseas come down only on vacation !!! We need locals-
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Nov 07, 2021 07:35am
Look at these slaves of the children of Sharifs. Despicable.
Recommend 0
expat_uae
Nov 07, 2021 08:24am
Action should be taken against both curropt and incompetent IK and buzdar.....
Recommend 0
Fragile State
Nov 07, 2021 08:30am
Said the lady who's party have been rigging for years.
Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Nov 07, 2021 08:35am
I never pay any attention to anyone in politics, especially the ministers like Maryam Aurangzeb, but I’m watching anxiously what Imran Khans reaction will be, in my opinion, Imran Khan should have came out with a statement the moment the news came out. I’m a little disappointed, and upset because of it.
Recommend 0
Salman
Nov 07, 2021 09:04am
Where are the JITs?
Recommend 0
F Nawaz
Nov 07, 2021 09:17am
Another scripted drama brought to you by Ms Calibri. There only reason why the ECP didn't mention the culprits because it let's PML make its media headlines. Any further digging will expose it.
Recommend 0
Neil
Nov 07, 2021 09:20am
Who is PM Imran Imran?
Recommend 0
razaAhmad
Nov 07, 2021 09:37am
Talk about the Guys who is doing all this. Did you forget what happened in Senet Elections? If He is doing all these stuff to Parliament he can do it General B also.
Recommend 0
FAZ
Nov 07, 2021 09:38am
Do they have evidence that everything and every action was directed by the PM himself? Why is EC raising concerns now? The timing is very suspicious.
Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
Nov 07, 2021 11:28am
Don't these opposition parties have anything good to speak about the country?
Recommend 0
Haroon
Nov 07, 2021 02:50pm
Slave of sharif corrupt family
Recommend 0

