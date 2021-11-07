Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | November 07, 2021

Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's special envoy on Kashmir due today

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished November 7, 2021 - Updated November 7, 2021 07:33am
This photo shows Special Envoy of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation for Jammu and Kashmir Ambassador Yousef Aldobeay. — APP
This photo shows Special Envoy of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation for Jammu and Kashmir Ambassador Yousef Aldobeay. — APP

ISLAMABAD: Special Envoy of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for Jammu and Kashmir, Ambassador Yousef Aldobeay, will arrive here on Sunday (today) for a six-day visit to Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.

A delegation comprising OIC’s Assistant Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs, Ambassador Tarig Bakhit, and other senior officials will accompany the special envoy.

During the visit, Mr Aldobeay will hold discussions on peace and security in occupied Kashmir and the human rights and humanitarian situation. “His visit will reinforce the centrality of a just settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute to lasting peace in South Asia,” the Foreign Office said in a statement on Saturday.

The special envoy will interact with a cross-section of people from the Kashmiri society, including their true representatives. The delegation will visit a model village housing Kashmiris forced to flee their homes by the Indian forces in occupied Kashmir and meet victims of India’s cross-Line of Control (LoC) ceasefire violations.

Yousef Aldobeay will interact with a cross-section of people from Kashmiri society

These engagements will provide the special envoy a first-hand account of the gravity of the situation on the ground in occupied Kashmir and along the LoC.

The presence of the assistant secretary general is particularly significant to follow up on the OIC’s call at the 47th session of the Council of Ministers in Niamey, Niger in November last year, to examine and analyse the egregious violations of international human rights and humanitarian standards in occupied Kashmir with particular reference to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Established by the 14th OIC Summit in Makkah in 2019, the OIC’s Special Envoy on Jammu and Kashmir has played an important leadership role in steering the Organisation’s principled position on this issue.

Special Envoy Aldobeay earlier visited Pakistan and AJK in March last year. He presented his first report to the 47th CFM, in Niamey. The report, inter alia, reaffirmed the OIC’s support to the legitimate struggle of the Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination and recommended intensifying coordination between OIC member states to support the Kashmir dispute at international forums.

As part of its broad-based and comprehensive engagement on the Kashmir dispute, the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir at the level of foreign ministers also met on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, on Sept 23, 2021. The joint communiqué adopted on the occasion affirmed the OIC’s unequivocal support to the legitimate struggle of the Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination as enshrined in UN Security Council resolutions and firmly repudiated India’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019 and all subsequent steps. A delegation from the OIC Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission also visited Pakistan and AJK in August this year.

Pakistan greatly values the OIC’s principled and steadfast stance on the Kashmir dispute. As a collective voice of over 1.2 billion Muslims across the world, the OIC has led the way on this critical issue for the Ummah.

Published in Dawn, November 7th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
Nov 07, 2021 07:36am
Will Kashmiris ever give up their freedom till they get it? Absolutely Not.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Nov 07, 2021 07:38am
India is really feeling the heat in Occupied Kashmir. The blackmail plan to stir trouble in Pak failed badly.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Nov 07, 2021 07:38am
Kashmiris hearts beat with Pakistanis'. The 370 move has backfired spectacularly.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

07 Nov 2021

The Daska indictment

THE report released by the ECP on the Feb 19 Daska by-poll gives a hair-raising account of the premeditated rigging...
07 Nov 2021

Crushed by inflation

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan and his cabinet are providing many justifications for the soaring price inflation: spike ...
07 Nov 2021

Unspeakable crime

IN some cases, making the statement that the agony is ‘impossible to imagine’ is the exact opposite of rhetoric....
A dangerous ‘truce’
Updated 06 Nov 2021

A dangerous ‘truce’

THE mystery of the government’s talks with the banned TTP persists. While sources have disclosed that...
06 Nov 2021

High price of sugar

RETAIL sugar prices, officially fixed at Rs90, have been surging across the country almost on a daily basis. Media...
06 Nov 2021

A job well done

CREDIT must be given where it is due, and the government’s efforts to curb Covid-19 infections and ramp up...