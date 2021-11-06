Dawn Logo

Jokhio murder case: Autopsy report finds 'severe torture marks' all over body

Imtiaz AliPublished November 6, 2021 - Updated November 6, 2021 08:08pm
A postmortem examination of Nazim Jokhio, a man murdered at a farmhouse in Karachi's Malir area earlier this week, found "severe torture marks" all over the body, additional police surgeon at Jinnah Post-Graduate Medical Centre (JPMC) Dr Summaiya Syed said on Saturday.

Jokhio, a father of four, was allegedly tortured to death at the farmhouse of detained PPP lawmaker, Jam Awais, in Malir for trying to prevent the legislator’s foreign guests from hunting the vulnerable houbara bustard near the deceased’s village in Thatta's Dabeji area and filming it on November 2.

The autopsy carried out by Dr Mohammed Areeb at the JPMC mortuary revealed that there were "bruises all over the body, including the head", Dr Syed said.

The deceased's head also showed internal bleeding caused due to the severity of the alleged torture, she added.

“The body bore torture marks inflicted by hard and blunt objects,” said the senior doctor, adding that there were also signs that a severe beating was delivered on the private parts.

According to the contents of the autopsy report, reviewed by Dawn.com, there were “multiple bruises seen all over the face”.

There were also "multiple abrasions, reddish in colour, seen all over the face", the reported noted, adding that both the eyes were found "swollen with deep bruises".

Furthermore, the post-mortem examination showed deep bruises over the lower lip and multiple bruises over "one aspect of the chest".

Additionally, the report states that both hands were found "swollen with deep bruising".

According to the medico-legal officers, the victim’s back showed "diffused and linear bruising as well as abrasions of various sizes".

Investigation team recovers three sticks from crime scene

Meanwhile, a body constituted by East Zone's Deputy Inspector General of Police Saqib Ismail Memon for a "fair and transparent investigation" of the murder has started its probe.

The investigators visited the crime scene today and recovered a trio of sticks allegedly used to torture the victim, said Malir Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Irfan Bahadur, also the head of the probing team.

The team also visited the deceased's village to record the statement of his family. SSP Bahadur said raids were also conducted to arrest the two remaining suspects.

