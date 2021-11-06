Dawn Logo

T20 World Cup: Chris Gayle departs in likely swansong for West Indies great

AFPPublished November 6, 2021 - Updated November 6, 2021 05:17pm
Chris Gayle raises his arms after his departing dismissal in the Twenty20 World Cup match against Australia in Abu Dhabi, UAE. — AFP
West Indies great Chris Gayle on Saturday made 15 off nine balls against Australia in the Twenty20 World Cup in what was likely his final innings in national colours.

The 42-year-old Gayle smashed two sixes before chopping a delivery from Pat Cummins on to his stumps as he walked back with his bat raised and a standing ovation from his players in Abu Dhabi.

The self-styled “universe boss” has not yet announced his retirement but is unlikely that he will play for the West Indies who have failed to defend their title this edition.

Gayle, a left-hand batsman who can bowl off spin, has amassed over 12,000 runs including 27 centuries in white-ball cricket since he made his debut in a one-day international in 1999.

He has also played 103 Tests, scoring 7,214 runs at an average of over 42 and a highest of 333.

Earlier, Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to field against West Indies in their bid to make the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup.

The Aussies come in unchanged in Abu Dhabi from the eight-wicket rout of Bangladesh that made their run-rate go past South Africa as the two teams fight for a place in the final four from Group 1.

South Africa play England, who are all but through to the final four, in the evening match of the day and the result will decide the two semi-finalists from this group.

“It looks like a really good wicket and won't change throughout the 40 overs, will try to do some early damage with the ball,” said Finch.

“If you have to win the tournament then you have to win both ways. But on this surface, if there's any kind of moisture then it will be first up.”

A win for Australia will boost their semi-final chances and Finch said, “We won't think about it (net run-rate). We have come here to take two points.”

Meanwhile, West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard admitted the game could be the last for a few stalwarts of the West Indies cricket.

“It is unfortunate that we couldn't get that one last hurrah in terms of getting to the next phase of the tournament,” said Pollard.

“But today is another opportunity, it will be emotional for some but the important thing is to try and win the cricket game to salvage something.”

Dwayne Bravo, 38, has already announced his international retirement and the game would be his last.

“I have no regrets but want to finish my career on a high,” said Bravo.

West Indies have brought in Hayden Walsh Jr for Ravi Rampaul in the playing XI.

Teams

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (capt), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard (capt), Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein

Umpires: Langton Rusere (ZIM), Richard Illingworth (ENG) TV Umpire: Aleem Dar (PAK)

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

