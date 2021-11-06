Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | November 06, 2021

Passengers run off after plane makes emergency landing in Spain

AFPPublished November 6, 2021 - Updated November 6, 2021 11:25am
A file photo of a place grounded at a Spanish airport. — AFP/ File
A file photo of a place grounded at a Spanish airport. — AFP/ File

One of Spain's busiest airports, Palma de Mallorca, was forced to close for nearly four hours after several passengers ran off when their plane made an emergency landing, according to airport authorities.

The aircraft, which was on a flight between Morocco and Turkey, was diverted to the Mediterranean island of Mallorca on Friday due to an alleged medical emergency, the Civil Guard police force told AFP.

During the evacuation of the supposedly ill passenger, about 20 passengers took the opportunity to flee while the plane was on the tarmac. Two people were arrested, the police said.

Investigators were working on the hypothesis that the medical incident was staged in order to enter Spain illegally, the El Pais newspaper reported.

The passenger who complained of discomfort was taken to hospital, where he was declared to be in perfect health and arrested for “assisting in illegal immigration”, according to the daily.

A passenger who accompanied him to the hospital had also disappeared, said the paper, which reported five people were arrested in addition to the faker.

According to aircraft tracker FlightRadar24, the diverted plane was an Air Arabia Maroc Airbus A320 on a flight between Casablanca and Istanbul.

Due to the security incident, 13 planes bound for Palma were rerouted to other airports, and 16 departing flights suffered significant delays, according to airport authorities.

The airport reopened around midnight on Friday after being closed for about four hours.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

A dangerous ‘truce’
Updated 06 Nov 2021

A dangerous ‘truce’

THE mystery of the government’s talks with the banned TTP persists. While sources have disclosed that...
06 Nov 2021

High price of sugar

RETAIL sugar prices, officially fixed at Rs90, have been surging across the country almost on a daily basis. Media...
06 Nov 2021

A job well done

CREDIT must be given where it is due, and the government’s efforts to curb Covid-19 infections and ramp up...
Updated 05 Nov 2021

No actual relief

IN these times of inflation, the small doses of cash the government plans to make available to 20m poor to ...
05 Nov 2021

The vanishing billions

DURING the proceedings of a parliamentary committee, the finance ministry made the startling revelation that it was...
Duplicitous approach
Updated 05 Nov 2021

Duplicitous approach

Though restraint has been painstakingly sought for the TLP, when it comes to the PTM, it appears there is a no-tolerance policy.