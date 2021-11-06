Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | November 06, 2021

GDP growth rate of over 5.5pc to hurt economy: Shaukat Tarin

Kazim AlamPublished November 6, 2021 - Updated November 6, 2021 08:46am
Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin addresses the media in Islamabad. — APP/File
Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin addresses the media in Islamabad. — APP/File

KARACHI: Folks may not realise it, but the economy is growing fast. It’s growing so fast that the country’s finance tsar is afraid he may have to cap it at 5.5 per cent this year. A higher economic growth rate will hurt the country, according to Shaukat Tarin, adviser to the prime minister on finance and revenue.

Speaking at the annual dinner of CFA Society Pakistan on Friday, Mr Tarin said he and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) want the GDP growth rate to stay in the range of 5pc and 5.5pc for 2021-22. “But I’d not like to see 6pc (growth) this year. That’s going to be damaging for our economy,” he told the annual meeting of finance professionals.

In response to a question, Mr Tarin said the IMF programme is not going to impede the targeted 5pc growth rate. “Our growth is not slowing down,” he said, adding that he’s held a “very healthy kind of discussion” with the Fund about which people will “find out pretty soon”.

He took pains to emphasise that the IMF programme won’t kill growth — a claim that’s in contrast to the typical IMF prescription involving reduced government spending and higher interest rates that slow down GDP growth.

Finance adviser says IMF programme not to impede targeted growth rate

“Let me tell you that we’re not very far away from what the IMF wants us to do,” he said while noting that IMF-prescribed policy actions include ending tax exemptions, higher revenue generation and reforming income and other taxes. “We told them we don’t believe in pyramiding. We believe in broadening... They also want us to grow but they don’t want us to grow in an unsustainable manner,” he said.

As evidence of the higher-than-targeted growth rate of 5pc for 2021-22, the finance adviser said motorbike sales are at a record-high level, large-scale manufacturing growth is in double digits and tax collection is Rs230 billion above its target. “At this speed, we’ll cross Rs6 trillion. It’s not because of imports. Income tax is also up 32pc. It’s all-around growth. The use of electricity is up 13pc.”

As for the rising current account deficit, Mr Tarin said its numbers are “balanced as of now”. He said the government will clamp down on imports if the current account deficit keeps growing because it doesn’t want unsustainable growth.

“The export coverage of imports has to go up. In three to four years, the export cover must go up to 70-80pc. We’re giving incentives to IT sector so that it can grow 100pc.”

He criticised the financial sector for not being responsive to the needs of the economy. About 85pc credit is disbursed in nine cities while three-quarters of it goes to the corporate sector, he said. “It’s dysfunctional. We’ve got to fix it.”

He said it takes 10 to 20 years of consistent growth for trickle-down economics to work. “Trickle-down doesn’t follow four-year growth (spurts). That’s why we’re adopting a bottom-up approach,” he said, adding that the government will provide poor 4m households with interest-free loans for agriculture, business and housing purposes, besides ensuring healthcare and technical education for them at a cost of Rs1.4tr.

“We’ll have large banks wholesale finance to NBFIs (non-bank financial institutions) and microfinance NGOs... Now is the time to roll out loans,” he said.

Published in Dawn, November 6th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Moiz
Nov 06, 2021 08:55am
After reading this article, I still couldn’t understand that how higher GDP growth can hurt economy..!!
Reply Recommend 0
Saad Ahmed Khan
Nov 06, 2021 08:55am
He was not that dum before he joined this govt. Now he definitely belongs to PTI ranks.
Reply Recommend 0
Professor Ahmed
Nov 06, 2021 09:06am
This finance minister good in lying to people. Never trust this guy.
Reply Recommend 0
T
Nov 06, 2021 09:12am
joke of the century!
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

A dangerous ‘truce’
Updated 06 Nov 2021

A dangerous ‘truce’

THE mystery of the government’s talks with the banned TTP persists. While sources have disclosed that...
06 Nov 2021

High price of sugar

RETAIL sugar prices, officially fixed at Rs90, have been surging across the country almost on a daily basis. Media...
06 Nov 2021

A job well done

CREDIT must be given where it is due, and the government’s efforts to curb Covid-19 infections and ramp up...
Updated 05 Nov 2021

No actual relief

IN these times of inflation, the small doses of cash the government plans to make available to 20m poor to ...
05 Nov 2021

The vanishing billions

DURING the proceedings of a parliamentary committee, the finance ministry made the startling revelation that it was...
Duplicitous approach
Updated 05 Nov 2021

Duplicitous approach

Though restraint has been painstakingly sought for the TLP, when it comes to the PTM, it appears there is a no-tolerance policy.