CAA issues notice for international flights at full capacity

RAWALPINDI: The Civil Aviation Authority issued a notice to all airmen (NOTAM) on Thursday in response to a decision of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) to allow international flight operations at full capacity.

“Government of Pakistan is pleased to allow 100 per cent international passenger flight operations to and from all airports with effect from November 10, 2021 at 0001 PST,” said the notice.

The NCOC had on Wednesday announced that inbound air travel would be allowed in Pakistan at full capacity from November 10 owing to a downward trend in Covid-19 cases in the country.

According to the NCOC decision, all passengers of more than six years — locals or foreigners — will have to carry a negative PCR test report conducted within the 72 hours prior to boarding a flight for Pakistan.

Furthermore, Rapid Antigen Testing on arrival at the airport for all inbound passengers has been abolished, except for people travelling via direct flight from category ‘C’ and high-risk countries.

The high-risk countries are: Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Germany, Iran, Philippines and Russia.

However, inbound travel to Pakistan from category ‘C’ countries is banned and only allowed on grant of special authorisation by the NCOC’s exemptions committee.

The countries placed in category ‘C’ are: Armenia, Bulgaria, Costa Rica, Iraq, Mexico, Mongolia, Slovenia, Thailand, Trinidad & Tobago and Ukraine.

