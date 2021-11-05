Dawn Logo

Karachi school's registration suspended after hidden cameras found in washroom

Imtiaz AliPublished November 5, 2021 - Updated November 5, 2021 06:08pm
A camera is seen fitted in the wall of a washroom of the school. — Photo by author
The Sindh Education and Literacy Department on Friday suspended the registration of a private school in Karachi after the school administration failed to explain its position after it transpired it had allegedly installed hidden cameras in washrooms on the premises.

A teacher of the school located in Scheme-33 of Safoora Goth had approached the provincial education department on November 3 with a complaint, saying she had spotted hidden cameras in the school's washroom and sought action against the administration.

Subsequently, an inquiry committee from the education department's Directorate of Inspection and Registration of Private Institutions visited the school and found hidden cameras installed in the washroom's walls.

According to an order from the Sindh education department, "Hidden CCTV cameras were installed behind a sheet with holes in the area of the washbasins situated with the toilets of girls and boys/washrooms, so that one can easily watch the movements of male and female students and staff."

A close view of the camera fitted in the wall.
An inquiry committee of the inspection directorate later in the day served a notice on the school administration, asking its principal or senior official to appear before the department on Nov 4 and explain their position.

However, no official from the school turned up in disregard of the orders.

The directorate's director general Dr Mansoob Hussain Siddiqui subsequently issued the order to suspend the registration certificate granted to the school, under Section-8 (1) (Cancellation or suspension of certificate of registration) of the Sindh Private Educational Institutions (Regulation & Control) Ordinance 2001 (Amended) Act, 2003, with immediate effect.

