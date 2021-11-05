Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | November 05, 2021

Uproar in India too over petrol prices, Pakistan still cheapest in the region: PM Imran

Dawn.comPublished November 5, 2021 - Updated November 5, 2021 03:20pm
Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses a public gathering in Attock. — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses a public gathering in Attock. — DawnNewsTV

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday claimed that there was uproar in India as well over high petrol prices and Pakistan still had the cheapest petrol prices in the region.

"In India today, there is uproar as well [over petrol prices] and the petrol price per litre is Rs150 while it is Rs200 in Bangladesh. [On the other hand] it is the lowest in Pakistan at Rs146," the premier said, while addressing a public gathering in Attock after laying the foundation stone of a Maternal and Child Hospital.

He said that among the oil-importing countries, Pakistan had the lowest prices for petrol and diesel. The prime minister explained this was possible because the government had reduced its taxes and levies.

The premier said that inflation had occurred globally due to the Covid-19 pandemic causing various issues such as supply shortages, trade closure, lockdowns, reduced buying and selling.

"The biggest [impact] of what happened was that the oil price first decreased and now in the last three months it has doubled [...] when oil becomes expensive then everything becomes expensive."

Subsequently, freight costs also increased which caused prices of Pakistan's imports to rise as well such as oil, pulses, ghee (cooking oil) and palm oil, the prime minister said.

"When there was inflation in the whole world then obviously Pakistan is in this same world and not in the heavens so we also had to be affected. As a result, we fully tried and are still trying to protect our people from this inflation."

The prime minister's comments come the same day as the government increased petroleum prices by up to Rs8.14 per litre with immediate effect to ensure the revival of the International Monetary Fund programme.

The increase followed despite the prime minister's rejection on Saturday of a proposal by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority to increase petroleum prices and a decision to keep them unchanged for the next fortnight.

Last month, the government had earned the ire of its political rivals after it hiked the price of petrol by Rs10.49 per litre on Oct 16.

More to follow.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 05 Nov 2021

No actual relief

IN these times of inflation, the small doses of cash the government plans to make available to 20m poor to ...
05 Nov 2021

The vanishing billions

DURING the proceedings of a parliamentary committee, the finance ministry made the startling revelation that it was...
Duplicitous approach
Updated 05 Nov 2021

Duplicitous approach

Though restraint has been painstakingly sought for the TLP, when it comes to the PTM, it appears there is a no-tolerance policy.
PTI vs ECP
Updated 04 Nov 2021

PTI vs ECP

The government appears to have no intention of backing down from its ongoing confrontation with the ECP.
04 Nov 2021

Guantánamo torture

THE story of Majid Khan, a Pakistani Guantánamo Bay prisoner sentenced for links to Al Qaeda, is a harrowing one....
04 Nov 2021

Reopening border travel

ON Thursday, Pakistani and Afghan authorities reopened the Chaman border crossing to allow cargo trade and travel ...