Gilgit ATC awards death sentence to eight men for Naltar killings

GILGIT: The Gilgit-Baltistan anti-terrorism court on Thursday awarded a death sentence to eight men after convicting them of killing nine people in two Naltar valley sectarian attacks.

Judge Rehmat Shah announced verdicts in two cases after the completion of the hearing.

Two people were killed in the May 2020 attack and seven, including a woman, in March 2021 one. The police had arrested 10 men in the first case and nine in the second.

According to the judge, two accused were awarded death and 12 years imprisonment along with Rs5.5 million fine in the May 2020 attack case, while four were jailed for 12 years. However, three were acquitted due to lack of evidence.

In the second case, death sentence, Rs500,000 fine and 29 years imprisonment were handed down to six accused. Strict security arrangements were made in and outside the court.

Published in Dawn, November 5th, 2021