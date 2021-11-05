PTI asked to field ‘sincere’ workers in LG polls

BAJAUR: The workers of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf in the Bajaur tribal district have slammed the local lawmakers and leaders of their party for their plan to nominate their family members for the upcoming local government elections.

During a meeting of the party here the other day, they said that they would not support such candidates. They said that they would show strong resistance if a party ticket was awarded to any outsider instead of a worker.

PTI activists from different areas of the district participated in the meeting held at the residence of MNA Guldad Khan in Sadiqabad town. Provincial Minister Anwarzeb Khan, MNA Gul Zafar Khan and MPA Ajmal Khan also attended the meeting.

The meeting was meant to nominate capable candidates for the local bodies’ elections through consultation. The activists were told that their suggestions would be given importance in the nomination of all the party’s candidates and even a single contender would not be nominated without their consent.

However, most of the activists alleged that all the local lawmakers and party leaders had already decided to nominate a number of candidates by themselves and most of them were their close relatives and family members.

They criticised the local lawmakers and leaders of the party for their plan to nominate their own candidates for the elections. They said that they would not support those candidates, who had no association with PTI before the upcoming elections. They added that they would use their vote against such candidates in the elections.

The workers urged the lawmakers and local leaders to give them respect and nominate only committed, honest and sincere workers for the elections instead of their sons, brothers and other relatives. The angry activists demanded of the lawmakers and district office-bearers to strengthen the party in the region and end grouping.

Published in Dawn, November 5th, 2021