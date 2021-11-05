Dawn Logo

In new record, petroleum prices hiked by up to Rs8.14

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished November 5, 2021 - Updated November 5, 2021 08:11am
The government increased the price of petrol and high speed diesel by Rs8.03 and Rs8.14 per litre, respectively. — Reuters/File
The government increased the price of petrol and high speed diesel by Rs8.03 and Rs8.14 per litre, respectively. — Reuters/File

ISLAMABAD: Making a new record, the government on Thursday night increased petroleum prices by up to Rs8.14 per litre with immediate effect to ensure revival of the IMF programme.

The decision was announced after 1:30am [Friday] by the ministry of finance. The prime minister had early this week put on hold the increase in the wake of protest by the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan.

On the basis of tax rates, import parity price and exchange rate, the government increased the price of petrol and high speed diesel by Rs8.03 and Rs8.14 per litre, respectively. Similarly, the prices of kerosene and light diesel oil were increased by Rs6.27 and Rs5.72 per litre, respectively.

Under the notification, the ex-depot price of petrol was fixed at Rs145.82 per litre instead of Rs137.79, showing an increase of Rs8.03. The product is mostly used in private transport, small vehicles, rickshaws and two-wheelers and has a direct bearing on the budget of middle- and lower-middle class.

The ex-depot price of HSD was fixed at Rs142.62 per litre instead of Rs134.48, up Rs8.14. Its price is considered highly inflationary as it is mostly used in heavy transport vehicles, trains and agricultural engines like trucks, buses, tractors, tubewells and threshers.

The ex-depot price of kerosene was set at Rs116.53 per litre instead of Rs110.26, up by Rs6.27. Likewise, the ex-depot rate of light diesel oil (LDO) was increased to Rs114.07 per litre from Rs108.26, showing an increase of Rs5.72. LDO is consumed by flour mills and a couple of power plants.

This is the first time in the country’s history that prices of all the petroleum products are above Rs110 per litre.

Informed sources said the major increase was mainly because of exchange rate loss and increase in tax rates.

Published in Dawn, November 5th, 2021

Fastrack
Nov 05, 2021 08:20am
What a lovely strike. Timely and accurately on poors. Love you my PM. Keep doing as I am not in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Have mercy on Pakistan
Nov 05, 2021 08:20am
That us the limit. pkr allegedly recovered by Rs 5. Why this latest ploy to kill Pakistanis by imran?
Reply Recommend 0
Novoice
Nov 05, 2021 08:27am
The biggest welfare program in history for all to see. Noble IK has indeed delivered his agenda. But ask yourself, what was that agenda actually? Its actions, not words you must see!
Reply Recommend 0
Riaz Uddin
Nov 05, 2021 08:29am
The only remedy and a viable solution is to dismantle OGRA, it is good for nothing, instead of researching evolving sound strategy in stabilizing the petrol price, they recommend increase in price with a stroke of pen, this can be done even by a lay person, why OGRA is getting huge perks and perquisites just sit in chairs and offer a proposal for increasing price without assigning any cogent reason. except an evasive response that the prices are increasing all over the world. Ludicrous!
Reply Recommend 0
Realistic
Nov 05, 2021 08:30am
@Have mercy on Pakistan, don't make any sense. Do you understand what is going on with oil prices in world market?
Reply Recommend 0
Waqas
Nov 05, 2021 08:43am
I knw everyone's losing their heads over the price hike, however, but do ur research, oil prices throughout the world are sky rocketing
Reply Recommend 0
Realistic
Nov 05, 2021 08:43am
Oil prices have gone up exponentially in last few months in world market
Reply Recommend 0
Shampee
Nov 05, 2021 08:45am
We loose trust in them, Relief vs Hike, Please resign.
Reply Recommend 0
Ifti Malik
Nov 05, 2021 08:48am
This government is hellbent on destroying what's left of our poor Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Nov 05, 2021 08:52am
The great Khan promised no more price rises.. another failed promise?
Reply Recommend 0
Yours Truly
Nov 05, 2021 09:04am
If he was in opposition now, he would have called the current PM a thief, and organized a long March against the corrupt government.
Reply Recommend 0
Abid
Nov 05, 2021 09:24am
The increasing price of oil means the Rulers are thieves said PM.
Reply Recommend 0
A
Nov 05, 2021 09:27am
Another U turn. Why this price rise when PKR recovered and Saudia gave helping have of 1.5B credit line to buy petroleum?
Reply Recommend 0
Salim
Nov 05, 2021 09:28am
Package given to the poor people
Reply Recommend 0
Intrepid
Nov 05, 2021 09:30am
Disaster, disaster, and disaster. Thank you Mr. Failure Khan.
Reply Recommend 0
Agnostic
Nov 05, 2021 09:35am
Is there any way to get rid of this failed government?
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Quli Baig
Nov 05, 2021 09:36am
We are destroyed now. How will the middle class of this country feed their children? What a shame for an elected (selected) government to prove that democracy is not the cup of tea for the countries like Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0

