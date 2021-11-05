Lahore police top brass changed over TLP march ‘mishandling’

LAHORE: The government on Thursday transferred the entire police high command of the provincial capital in a massive reshuffle in the wake of their “mishandling of the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan’s violent rally.”

Several regional police officers (RPOs) and district police officers (DPOs) have also been reshuffled in Punjab.

The government has posted Punjab Additional IG Investigation Fayyaz Ahmad Dev as new Lahore capital city police officer vice Ghulam Mahmood Dogar. Mr Dogar has been transferred and posted as Punjab Additional IG Logistics & Procurement vice Shahid Hanif who has been posted as Additional IG Punjab Highway Patrol.

Similarly, Rawalpindi City Police Officer Ahsan Younas has been transferred and posted as Lahore DIG Operations vice Sohail Chaudhry who has been transferred and posted as DIG Technical Procurement Punjab.

This is yet another shake-up in Punjab in recent times.

Lahore DIG Investigation Shariq Jamal has been made officer on special duty (OSD) and directed to report to the Services & General Administration Department for further order.

The government has made a mutual transfer of Lahore SSP Operations Ismail Kharrak and Mianwali District Police Officer retired Capt Mustansar Feroze.

DIG Headquarters (Punjab) Shahzada Sultan has been transferred and posted as a new DIG Investigation Lahore. Additional IG police crime investigation branch has been given look after charge of additional IG Investigation Punjab.

Punjab DIG Establishment-I Sher Akbar has been transferred and posted as Bahawalpur Regional Police Officer vice Zubair Dareshak who has been transferred and posted as Punjab DIG Headquarters.

Awaiting posting, DIG Munir Ahmad Sheikh has been transferred and posted as Punjab Special Branch VVIP Security DIG Lahore vice Mirza Faran Baig who has been transferred and posted as Punjab DIG Establishment-I.

Punjab Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Logistics Athar Ismail Amjad has been transferred and posted as new Rawalpindi CPO.

DG Khan RPO retired Capt Mohammad Faisal Rana has been transferred and posted as Sargodha RPO vice Ashfaq Ahmad Khan who has been transferred and posted as new Rawalpindi RPO from where Imran Ahmar has been transferred and posted as Gujranwala RPO against an existing vacancy.

Awaiting posting, Iqbal Dara has been transferred and posted as Punjab Information Technology DIG vice Waqas Nazeer who has been appointed new DG Khan RPO.

Awaiting posting, Qamaruz Zaman has been transferred and posted as South Punjab DIG Administration and Establishment against an existing vacancy.

Similarly, DIG Abdul Kareem who had been awaiting posting, has been appointed as Farooqabad Punjab Constabulary DIG against an existing vacancy.

Mohammad Sohaib Ashraf, personal staff officer to IGP, has been transferred and posted as Kasur DPO vice Imran Kishwar who has replaced Mansoor Aman as Lahore SSP Investigation. Mr Aman has been appointed Nankana Sahib DPO vice Bilal Iftikhar who has got the assignment of Chiniot DPO.

Lahore PHP SP Nadeem Abbas has been transferred and posted as Khanewal DPO vice Ali Waseem who has been transferred and posted DG Khan DPO from where Umer Saeed Malik has been transferred to Sialkot where he will serve as DPO.

Published in Dawn, November 5th, 2021