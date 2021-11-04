Relatives of man found dead at PPP lawmaker's farmhouse stage sit-in for 2nd day in Karachi

The relatives of a man, whose dead body was found at a farmhouse belonging to a PPP lawmaker in Karachi's Malir a day earlier, continued their protest for a second day on Thursday and demanded the arrest of those involved in the incident.

Nazim Sajawal Jokhio's tortured body was found at the Jam House, said to be PPP MPA Jam Awais' farmhouse in Malir's Jam Goth, at around 2:30pm on Wednesday, according to Memon Goth Station House Officer (SHO) Khalid Abbasi.

The victim's brother, Afzal Jokhio, had accused PPP MPA Jam Awais and MNA Jam Abdul Karim of being involved in his brother's alleged murder.

He and other relatives had made the allegation on the basis of a video, which they said Nazim had recorded. In the video Nazim said he had been tortured and threatened over a clip he shot of the "guests" of some influential persons hunting animals in his village.

On Thursday, relatives as well as members of the Jokhio community initially staged a sit-in with the body on main National Highway near Ghaghar Phatak. Later, they buried the victim at a nearby graveyard and resumed the sit-in which continued late into the evening.

Leaders from different political parties and activists also joined the demonstration, including PML-N leader Qadir Kalmati, PTI leader Dr Masroor Siyal, PML-F lawmaker Nusrat Abbasi, Sindh United Party leader Zain Shah and former MNA Hakeem Baloch.

"Our protest will continue till the cruel waderas (landlords) are arrested," said Afzal, the victim's brother.

Sindh Social Welfare Minister Sajid Jokhio and other party leaders also met with the victim's family and assured them of justice. The minister, who belongs to the PPP, dispelled the impression that the visit was politically motivated.

"We are not here to do politics, but to express regret over the loss of human life and to assure the heirs of the arrest of the suspects,” he said.

Speaking to Dawn, the victim's brother said that PPP Chairman Bilawal-Bhutto-Zardari had personally spoken to him on the telephone and assured him of justice.

Afzal said that Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani had also spoken to him and told him that Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had directed police to arrest whoever was involved in the incident.

He appreciated the fact that the PPP chairman and the chief minister had taken notice of the incident, but vowed to continue the protest till the alleged killers are arrested.

Case registered

Early on Thursday morning, Memon Goth police registered a case against PPP MPA Jam Awais and others on charges of killing the 27-year-old victim after he tried to prevent the lawmaker's guests from hunting houbara bustard in Thatta district.

The FIR, registered on the complaint of the victim's brother, said that he was a resident of Salar Goth near Ghaghar Phatak.

On November 2, Nazim — a father of three daughters and one son — was present in the area when a few foreigners arrived to hunt the rare bird species. Afzal said that his brother tried to prevent them from doing so and made a video of the incident, after which the foreigners left.

Afzal went on to say that at around 11pm the same day, Jam Awais alias Ghuhram — an MPA from the same area — called Nazim.

The complainant said that his brother was taken to Jam House in Malir where Jam Awais, Niaz Salar, Ahmed and others started beating him with sticks and punching him which resulted in his death.

According to the FIR, Nazim's body was found at the main gate of Jam House.

Speaking to Dawn, Malir SSP Irfan Bahadur said that the family had nominated five people in the murder case. "Out of these, two have been arrested and efforts are underway to detain the remaining suspects," he said.

The senior police officer expected a breakthrough very soon in this regard.