Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | November 04, 2021

West Indies to tour Pakistan in December, play 3 T20Is and 3 ODIs

Imran SiddiquePublished November 4, 2021 - Updated November 4, 2021 06:50pm
West Indies players including Andre Russell (3R) and captain Jason Holder (4L) celebrate taking the wicket of Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between West Indies and Pakistan at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, central England, on May 31, 2019. — AFP/File
West Indies players including Andre Russell (3R) and captain Jason Holder (4L) celebrate taking the wicket of Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between West Indies and Pakistan at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, central England, on May 31, 2019. — AFP/File

The West Indies cricket team will play three Twenty20 Internationals and three ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League matches at Karachi's National Stadium from Dec 13 to 22, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Thursday.

According to a press release issued by the PCB, this will be the West Indies' first tour of Pakistan since April 2018 when they had played three T20Is.

"The two-time former 50-over world champions will be playing One-day Internationals (ODIs) in Pakistan for the first time since Dec 2006," the statement said.

The December ODIs will form part of Pakistan’s fourth series in the Super League which will see the top seven sides and event host India qualify directly for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, with the remaining two sides progressing from the qualifying event, the statement said.

Schedule

  • Dec 9: West Indies team arrives in Karachi
  • Dec 13: First T20I in Karachi
  • Dec 14: Second T20I in Karachi
  • Dec 16: Third T20I in Karachi
  • Dec 18: First ODI in Karachi
  • Dec 20: Second ODI in Karachi
  • Dec 22: Third ODI in Karachi
  • Dec 23: Departure

“After missing out on home internationals in September and October, the West Indies tour will formally kick-off an exciting and entertaining season of men’s international cricket in Pakistan with HBL Pakistan Super League 2022 and Australia’s first full series to follow," said PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja.

“West Indies have always remained one of Pakistan cricket fans’ favourite sides," he said.

The PCB chairman also expressed the hope that the National Command and Operation Centre will allow the maximum number of fans to watch the matches so that they can see their favourite players in action.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Imran khan (Mardan) KPK
Nov 04, 2021 06:54pm
Consolation for Pakistan from Blacks after Whites refusals
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

PTI vs ECP
Updated 04 Nov 2021

PTI vs ECP

The government appears to have no intention of backing down from its ongoing confrontation with the ECP.
04 Nov 2021

Guantánamo torture

THE story of Majid Khan, a Pakistani Guantánamo Bay prisoner sentenced for links to Al Qaeda, is a harrowing one....
04 Nov 2021

Reopening border travel

ON Thursday, Pakistani and Afghan authorities reopened the Chaman border crossing to allow cargo trade and travel ...
Faulty accountability
Updated 03 Nov 2021

Faulty accountability

THE government has once again amended the NAB ordinance it had issued earlier in the month and further diluted the...
03 Nov 2021

Mismanaging gas

PAKISTAN will soon be grappling with yet another winter of large gas shortages and the task of rationing as two...
03 Nov 2021

Saving Mohatta

SHOULD a heritage building be transformed into a medical and dental college for women in memory of a strong advocate...