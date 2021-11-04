Dawn Logo

Emirates to launch daily Dubai-Tel Aviv flights

AFPPublished November 4, 2021 - Updated November 4, 2021 02:53pm
Emirates airplanes are seen on the tarmac in a general view of Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. — Reuters/File
Emirates is to start daily flights between Dubai and Tel Aviv from December 6, the airline announced on Thursday, in the latest sign of deepening relations since the UAE and Israel normalised ties in September last year.

The Dubai-based carrier, one of the largest in the world, said the new service would also link Israel seamlessly with its global route network.

Low-cost carrier Flydubai launched the first commercial flights between Tel Aviv and Dubai just a few months after last year's agreement.

Abu Dhabi-based airline Etihad and Israeli carrier Arkia now also offer regular flights.

The UAE's normalisation of its relations with Israel, in a deal brokered by then-US president Donald Trump's administration, broke with decades of Arab consensus and infuriated the Palestinians and their supporters.

