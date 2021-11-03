India post mammoth 211-run target for Afghanistan in must-win match for both sides

India posted a mammoth 211 run target for Afghanistan on Wednesday, in what is a must-win match for them to keep their hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup alive.

India raced to 53 in the first six overs of powerplay to signal their intent in a competition where they need to win all three remaining matches to have any chance of making the semi-finals.

Openers Rohit Sharma (74 of 47) and KL Rahul (69 of 48) were on song, with both scoring brisk half-centuries in a 140-run opening stand.

After getting off to a good start, the duo also took on Afghanistan's ace bowler – Rashid Khan – who ended wicketless with uncharacteristically expensive figures of 36 runs in his quota of four overs.

Wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant (27* of 13) and all-rounder Hardik Pandya (35* of 13) then ended the innings with a blast, both scoring cameos laced with sixes and fours to help India reach the highest total in the tournament so far.

Earlier, Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi won the toss and elected to field against India in the crucial clash for both teams.

The Afghans, who are second behind Group 2 leaders Pakistan and dream of making the semi-finals, have one change with Sharafuddin Ashraf coming in for the retired Asghar Afghan.

“We always prepare for both (bat or field first), but today we'll bowl first because of the dew,” said Nabi. “We'll play normal cricket and go and enjoy.”

India, who have lost both their group matches, need to win their remaining three matches and depend on other teams to have any chance of making their semi-finals.

“Firstly there's no denying the fact that the situation is a tricky one,” said India skipper Virat Kohli.

“Having said that there's still a chance. We as a team will try to play positive cricket. We know we haven't played up to potential whatever the reasons might be.”

Fit-again batsman Suryakumar Yadav and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin make the XI in place of Ishan Kishan and Varun Chakravarthy.

Teams

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (capt), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (capt), Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hamid Hassan

Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Richard Kettleborough (ENG)

TV Umpire: Aleem Dar (PAK)

Match Referee: David Boon (AUS)