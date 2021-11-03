Dawn Logo

India post mammoth 211-run target for Afghanistan in must-win match for both sides

AFP | Dawn.comPublished November 3, 2021 - Updated November 3, 2021 09:05pm
India's KL Rahul (R) and Rohit Sharma run between the wickets during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between India and Afghanistan at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 3. — AFP
India's Rishabh Pant watches the ball after playing a shot during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between India and Afghanistan at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 3. — AFP
India posted a mammoth 211 run target for Afghanistan on Wednesday, in what is a must-win match for them to keep their hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup alive.

India raced to 53 in the first six overs of powerplay to signal their intent in a competition where they need to win all three remaining matches to have any chance of making the semi-finals.

Openers Rohit Sharma (74 of 47) and KL Rahul (69 of 48) were on song, with both scoring brisk half-centuries in a 140-run opening stand.

After getting off to a good start, the duo also took on Afghanistan's ace bowler – Rashid Khan – who ended wicketless with uncharacteristically expensive figures of 36 runs in his quota of four overs.

Wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant (27* of 13) and all-rounder Hardik Pandya (35* of 13) then ended the innings with a blast, both scoring cameos laced with sixes and fours to help India reach the highest total in the tournament so far.

Earlier, Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi won the toss and elected to field against India in the crucial clash for both teams.

The Afghans, who are second behind Group 2 leaders Pakistan and dream of making the semi-finals, have one change with Sharafuddin Ashraf coming in for the retired Asghar Afghan.

Read: 'Mentally fine, physically super-fine,' says Afghanistan's Hamid ahead of tonight's T20 India clash

“We always prepare for both (bat or field first), but today we'll bowl first because of the dew,” said Nabi. “We'll play normal cricket and go and enjoy.”

India, who have lost both their group matches, need to win their remaining three matches and depend on other teams to have any chance of making their semi-finals.

“Firstly there's no denying the fact that the situation is a tricky one,” said India skipper Virat Kohli.

“Having said that there's still a chance. We as a team will try to play positive cricket. We know we haven't played up to potential whatever the reasons might be.”

Fit-again batsman Suryakumar Yadav and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin make the XI in place of Ishan Kishan and Varun Chakravarthy.

Teams

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (capt), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (capt), Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hamid Hassan

Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Richard Kettleborough (ENG)

TV Umpire: Aleem Dar (PAK)

Match Referee: David Boon (AUS)

T20 World Cup 2021
Comments (17)
Daryl Wyatt
Nov 03, 2021 09:00pm
Afghans dare not beat the country where they play their cricket and who pays their wages not to mention allows them to be squad members in their ipl teams
Reply Recommend 0
Yours Truly
Nov 03, 2021 09:00pm
Just another game.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Nov 03, 2021 09:01pm
Over-acting. LoL.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Nov 03, 2021 09:02pm
Afghans making not the slightest effort to make it seem realistic.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastestrack
Nov 03, 2021 09:05pm
Pakistan show know well what it’s like to be at the bottom of pile for a long period of time. Couple of games in otherwise a world class Indian team don’t matter much.
Reply Recommend 0
Abrar Hassan
Nov 03, 2021 09:14pm
After a humiliating defeat by Kiwis and Pakistan, India had to fix a match. Sad.
Reply Recommend 0
Saira Khan
Nov 03, 2021 09:18pm
So this is how the “best friend” of Afghani’s treats them when the going gets tough?
Reply Recommend 0
Today
Nov 03, 2021 09:21pm
when luck just fizzled out.
Reply Recommend 0
Rashid
Nov 03, 2021 09:23pm
Fantastic fixer.
Reply Recommend 0
babar
Nov 03, 2021 09:29pm
India came back with a big bang, That's what champions look like! Good resolve.
Reply Recommend 0
J
Nov 03, 2021 09:30pm
Mammoth total in a fixed match lol
Reply Recommend 0
Wandering Albatross
Nov 03, 2021 09:33pm
Team that barely crawled to 151 and 110 in previous two matches suddenly gets inspiration to score 210/2. It’s either one of the great come backs or the match is fixed. Take a wild guess.
Reply Recommend 0
Shri Ram
Nov 03, 2021 09:34pm
too little too late. pack your bags and go back to your match fixing, money making ipl matches
Reply Recommend 0
Ghaznavi
Nov 03, 2021 09:38pm
Afghanistan paid by india to lose
Reply Recommend 0
Xyzee
Nov 03, 2021 09:40pm
As expected Afghans are handing it to Indians on a platter.
Reply Recommend 0
Sheraz Ali
Nov 03, 2021 09:44pm
100% fixed and scripted
Reply Recommend 0
Malik
Nov 03, 2021 09:55pm
@Daryl Wyatt, Ha ha .........Jealousy at its peak
Reply Recommend 0

