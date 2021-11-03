Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | November 03, 2021

India get first points, thrash Afghanistan to stay alive in T20 World Cup

AFP | ReutersPublished November 3, 2021 - Updated November 3, 2021 11:05pm
India's captain Virat Kohli (R) gestures to Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between India and Afghanistan at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 3. — AFP
India's Shardul Thakur follows the ball as Afghanistan's captain Mohammad Nabi, right, and Afghanistan's Karim Janat run between the wickets during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between India and Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi. — AP
India's players celebrate their win in the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between India and Afghanistan at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 3. — AFP
Opening batsman Rohit Sharma hit a blistering 74 to set up India's first win at the Twenty20 World Cup with a 66-run drubbing of Afghanistan on Wednesday as Virat Kohli's team avoided a shock early exit.

The Indian batting finally fired with Sharma and KL Rahul, who made 69, putting on 140 for the opening wicket to guide India to 210 for two in their must-win Super 12 game in Abu Dhabi.

The tournament's highest total proved too much for Afghanistan who finished on 144-7 in 20 overs.

They still remain in the hunt for the semi-finals along with New Zealand and India. Pakistan have already secured their place in the last-four from the group.

India, who came in as hot favourites but crashed to two straight losses, needed to win their remaining three games and depend on others for their entry in the semis.

Read: India's T20 World Cup campaign: Where it all went wrong for Virat Kohli and Co

Returning off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin returned figures of 2-14 in his first white-ball international since 2017.

But Sharma remained the star with his 47-ball knock that deflated the opposition bowling after Afghanistan elected to field first.

Sharma took five balls to get going with a boundary off skipper Mohammad Nabi, who opened the attack with his off spin, and then tore into the bowling attack.

India raced to 53 in the first six overs of powerplay to signal their intent.

Rohit reached his fifty with a boundary off fast bowler Naveenul Haq and then hit a six to bring up the 100 for the opening stand.

Sharma, who had scores of zero and 14 in India's two losses, smashed the bowlers all around the park for eight fours and three sixes in his 47-ball knock before losing his wicket to Karim Janat.

Rahul soon followed his partner to the dugout after being bowled by Gulbadin Naib on a slower yorker. Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya rode the momentum, putting on an unbeaten partnership of 63.

Pandya, who hit 35, and the left-handed Pant, who made 27, hit five sixes between them.

Afghanistan lead spinner Rashid Khan remained wicketless and gave away 36 runs from his four overs. Naveenul Haq was crashed for 59 runs off his four-over allocation.

India's new-ball bowlers Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah took out the Afghanistan openers early in the innings.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz hit back with two fours and two sixes off Shami's third over but soon fell to Ravindra Jadeja after his 10-ball 19.

Ashwin, who came in to the XI in place of Varun Chakravarthy, got down to business as he trapped Gulbadin Naib lbw for 18 and bowled Najibullah Zadran to put Afghanistan in trouble at 69-5.

Never in the chase, Nabi and Janat, who made an unbeaten 42 off 22 balls, put on 57 runs for the sixth wicket to reduce their margin of loss.

Shami broke the stand to send back Nabi and then got Rashid Khan for nought in his final over to finish with three wickets in the match.

Daryl Wyatt
Nov 03, 2021 09:00pm
Afghans dare not beat the country where they play their cricket and who pays their wages not to mention allows them to be squad members in their ipl teams
Reply Recommend 0
Yours Truly
Nov 03, 2021 09:00pm
Just another game.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Nov 03, 2021 09:01pm
Over-acting. LoL.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Nov 03, 2021 09:02pm
Afghans making not the slightest effort to make it seem realistic.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastestrack
Nov 03, 2021 09:05pm
Pakistan show know well what it’s like to be at the bottom of pile for a long period of time. Couple of games in otherwise a world class Indian team don’t matter much.
Reply Recommend 0
Abrar Hassan
Nov 03, 2021 09:14pm
After a humiliating defeat by Kiwis and Pakistan, India had to fix a match. Sad.
Reply Recommend 0
Saira Khan
Nov 03, 2021 09:18pm
So this is how the “best friend” of Afghani’s treats them when the going gets tough?
Reply Recommend 0
Today
Nov 03, 2021 09:21pm
when luck just fizzled out.
Reply Recommend 0
Rashid
Nov 03, 2021 09:23pm
Fantastic fixer.
Reply Recommend 0
babar
Nov 03, 2021 09:29pm
India came back with a big bang, That's what champions look like! Good resolve.
Reply Recommend 0
J
Nov 03, 2021 09:30pm
Mammoth total in a fixed match lol
Reply Recommend 0
Wandering Albatross
Nov 03, 2021 09:33pm
Team that barely crawled to 151 and 110 in previous two matches suddenly gets inspiration to score 210/2. It’s either one of the great come backs or the match is fixed. Take a wild guess.
Reply Recommend 0
Shri Ram
Nov 03, 2021 09:34pm
too little too late. pack your bags and go back to your match fixing, money making ipl matches
Reply Recommend 0
Ghaznavi
Nov 03, 2021 09:38pm
Afghanistan paid by india to lose
Reply Recommend 0
Xyzee
Nov 03, 2021 09:40pm
As expected Afghans are handing it to Indians on a platter.
Reply Recommend 0
Sheraz Ali
Nov 03, 2021 09:44pm
100% fixed and scripted
Reply Recommend 0
Malik
Nov 03, 2021 09:55pm
@Daryl Wyatt, Ha ha .........Jealousy at its peak
Reply Recommend 0
Chacha Jee
Nov 03, 2021 10:07pm
Useless, too late. Indians are out of World cup T20, 2021
Reply Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Nov 03, 2021 10:09pm
Pakistanis says I love you India and Afghanistan both.
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas shah
Nov 03, 2021 10:14pm
What has gone wrong afghano all of so sudden ?
Reply Recommend 0
Saz
Nov 03, 2021 10:28pm
Disappointed! Afghan team you lost my respect today. Shame!
Reply Recommend 0
GreenAura
Nov 03, 2021 10:29pm
I doubt this is fixed. Afghanistan's cricketers will gladly bend over for Hindustan without charge.
Reply Recommend 0
ST
Nov 03, 2021 10:30pm
To me it seems 100% match fixing . I guess Indians bribed the afghans to lose.
Reply Recommend 0
Saz
Nov 03, 2021 10:30pm
Disappointed! Afghan team letting down their supporters. Shame! Hope this gets investigated.
Reply Recommend 0
Mohd Abdul
Nov 03, 2021 10:40pm
@Abrar Hassan, Yes. You seem to have fixed India’s match against your team.
Reply Recommend 0
F Nawaz
Nov 03, 2021 10:41pm
Scotland would be hard to buy...
Reply Recommend 0
Imran
Nov 03, 2021 10:41pm
Totally fixed match. Shameful and pathetic.
Reply Recommend 0
Salvo
Nov 03, 2021 10:44pm
@Daryl Wyatt, sounds like All Pakistani cricketers wants is to be a part of the IPL ,but also just cant fathom even AFG are allowed to play in the greatest league of em all. Sour indeed.
Reply Recommend 0
AzizK
Nov 03, 2021 10:45pm
Apparently Afghanistan deliberately allowed India to win. Obviously this match was fixed.
Reply Recommend 0
John Rushell
Nov 03, 2021 10:46pm
Here comes the lion. Beware!!
Reply Recommend 0
Salvo
Nov 03, 2021 10:46pm
@Wandering Albatross, keep wondering
Reply Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Nov 03, 2021 10:54pm
India feeling good after beating the little guys.
Reply Recommend 0
riz
Nov 03, 2021 10:54pm
ICC must be happy that their master have atleast won the match may it be fix, Afghan players welcome to IPL, shame
Reply Recommend 0
Sohaila Ahmed
Nov 03, 2021 10:54pm
A fixed match
Reply Recommend 0
Tanvir Khan
Nov 03, 2021 10:55pm
At least the first half was FIXED ....sixers and fourers in Wholesale!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Truth
Nov 03, 2021 10:56pm
Bad luck team Afghanistan and team India better brace up.
Reply Recommend 0

