Utility Stores Corporation revokes decision to hike cooking oil, ghee prices

Tahir SheraniPublished November 3, 2021 - Updated November 3, 2021 11:31pm
In this file photo, a woman lifts a box of ghee from a supermarket. — Dawn

Hours after notifying an increase in the prices of ghee and cooking oil, the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) on Wednesday withdrew the notification.

According to a statement issued by the USC spokesperson, prices were increased after manufacturers jacked up the rates of the commodities.

"There will be no increase in the price of subsidised ghee, as well as other subsidised items," the spokesperson said in the statement said, adding that the USC aimed to provide quality products to the people at low prices.

Earlier today, the USC had increased the prices of ghee and cooking oil. According to the price list that would have been effective from Nov 3 (today), the prices of various brands of cooking oil and ghee were increased by up to Rs65 and Rs53 per litre, respectively. The prices of both commodities were the most expensive in Karachi zone.

The decision to hike up the prices had come as Prime Minister Imran Khan announced the "biggest welfare package in the country's history" to mitigate the hardships of the inflation-hit public.

Under the Rs120 billion subsidy programme, eligible families will be able to purchase ghee, flour, and pulses at 30 per cent lower prices for the next six months, he said.

The new package comes more than a year after the premier had approved a Rs71 billion package, disbursed in different phases, for providing relief to the poor through the USC. The package had included lowering the prices of essential edible items, including flour, cooking oil, rice and pulses.

At the time, PM Imran had said that ration cards would be provided to deserving families so that they could buy essential edible items at subsidised rates. However, it remains to be seen how the new package will be implemented.

'PM's relief package is a joke'

Meanwhile, some politicians and journalists questioned the premier's speech and the government's much-touted relief package.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that the prime minister's relief package was "nothing but a joke".

"The prime minister claims a few families will benefit from the 30pc discount for only six months on ghee, flour and lentils. In three years, ghee increased 108pc, flour 50pc and gas 300pc. Thirty per cent is too little, too late for 200 million people facing historic inflation, poverty and unemployment," he said.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif said that PM Imran's address spelled "further doom" for the masses.

"The speech was an admission of incompetence, helplessness and utter administrative paralysis. PM Imran came across as someone who has lost control of everything," he said, adding that the PTI govt had become a liability.

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman called it a "bizarre speech by the blame minister of Pakistan".

"Says all the unprecedented inflation, tsunami of oil, gas prices, essentials is because of past governments and international markets. The PPP faced higher global oil prices over $130 per barrel but local petrol was half of today's prices," she said.

She added the PM Imran had not taken responsibility for the economic crisis, skyrocketing inflation, unprecedented public debt, the plummeting rupee and "just said get ready for more price hikes".

"And oh, a 'relief package' for 20 million out of 220 million people. Which package? Ghee prices rose as he spoke," she said.

Journalist Mazhar Abbas took exception to the premier's claim that he would slash prices by half if "two families" return the money they had looted.

"But Mr prime minister, you had promised to recover that money. What have you done in three years?" he asked.

Activist Ammar Ali Jan noted that in the speech where PM Imran was supposed to announce a package for the poor, he said it was necessary to further increase petrol prices and warned of looming gas shortages.

"This explains the intensity of the economic crisis we face," he said.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb called on the premier to resign after announcing the "fraud" package. "PM Imran has not announced a relief package, he has announced a takleef [pain] package," she said, adding that it will bring a new inflationary storm for the people.

The PML-N leader said that instead of announcing a package, the incompetent and corrupt prime minister should announce his resignation.

"The next six months will see more inflation, unemployment and economic catastrophe. Is this a relief package? Flour, sugar, electricity, gas, cotton, petrol will be more expensive. Is this your relief package?" she asked.

A shah
Nov 03, 2021 07:41pm
So reality on ground is completely opposite to what Imran Khan is saying. This is called incompetence
Reply Recommend 0
SJ
Nov 03, 2021 07:47pm
Shameful.
Reply Recommend 0
phulu mian
Nov 03, 2021 07:49pm
double cross public
Reply Recommend 0
Erum Aziz
Nov 03, 2021 07:49pm
so who is responsible for inflation in Sindh, when not ppp?
Reply Recommend 0
Gaanw ka Pehelwan
Nov 03, 2021 07:50pm
Keep pointing to the stars as your ship continues to sink.
Reply Recommend 0
Man
Nov 03, 2021 07:52pm
So effect of subsidy would be zero
Reply Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Nov 03, 2021 08:03pm
Game Changer relief package indeed.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Nov 03, 2021 08:07pm
"Eligible families will be able to purchase ghee, flour, and pulses at 30 per cent lower prices". Good.
Reply Recommend 0
ABE
Nov 03, 2021 09:28pm
Ghee too expensive!? Use vegetable oil instead! If you can't afford a Mercedes, you go for a Mazda instead! it is as simple as that!
Reply Recommend 0
Careless Whispers
Nov 03, 2021 09:30pm
Fooling public is the speciality of this Gov
Reply Recommend 0
Zeeshan Ahmed Khan
Nov 03, 2021 09:35pm
@A shah, so you belive opposition who was real cause of Pakistan from last 35 year. Why country didnot flourish in there time. What they will do if Imran khan step down. Answer is big NO. Let them do for another 2 year. And announce result whatever you want
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Nov 03, 2021 09:54pm
IK government continues to fool people nothing else.
Reply Recommend 0
SOHAIL SALEEM
Nov 03, 2021 09:54pm
Only criticism without any suggestion. They know very well, if they were in power, inflation wouldn't be different, may be worse. Sad they are playing at the emotions of poor.
Reply Recommend 0
Bitter Truth
Nov 03, 2021 09:55pm
Resignation of IK would be the two relief for poor Pakistanis
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Nov 03, 2021 09:57pm
The prices at Utility stores were jacked up by upto 40% on 3-Nov and now will be reduced by 30% to show IK's subsidy. What a genius way to fool the awam.
Reply Recommend 0
Jessie
Nov 03, 2021 10:05pm
He can't do anything except planting trees and talking lies.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Nov 03, 2021 10:06pm
Excellent! First you destroy the economy, push people into poverty, then go around throwing money you don’t have!
Reply Recommend 0
Truth be told
Nov 03, 2021 10:06pm
@Fastrack, check Bilawal's tweet and try to do the math.
Reply Recommend 0
Truth be told
Nov 03, 2021 10:08pm
@Zeeshan Ahmed Khan, WRONG.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Nov 03, 2021 10:16pm
Indian economy is back to fastest growing in world. Indian PM is rubbing shoulders with worlds top leaders, meetings with Corporations, while IK sulks alone at home
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas shah
Nov 03, 2021 10:18pm
If petrol &gas prices increased then gigantic relief will easily be .neutralised
Reply Recommend 0
F Nawaz
Nov 03, 2021 10:48pm
All these politicians crying foul are the owners of most the industry that supplies and trades these staple foods. That is the joke.
Reply Recommend 0
SHAW S
Nov 03, 2021 10:57pm
Okay, so make sure those who oppose it should boycott this subsidy and dont avail the relief package prices; Good;
Reply Recommend 0

