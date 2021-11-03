Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | November 03, 2021

Marriyum dismisses govt's upcoming relief package, says biggest relief will be PM's resignation

Dawn.comPublished November 3, 2021 - Updated November 3, 2021 03:39pm
PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb addresses a press conference in Islamabad on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV
PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb addresses a press conference in Islamabad on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV

PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday branded an expected relief package by the government an "eyewash", adding that the "biggest relief package" for the country will be Prime Minister Imran Khan's resignation.

Her statement came in the wake of the government's announcement that a "big package" is to be unveiled today in order to to deal with rising inflation and provide relief to 10 million people directly.

The government has been facing severe criticism from the opposition after the premier approved a Rs10 increase in the price of petroleum products last month. Major opposition parties, including the PML-N and the PPP, have held country-wide rallies and protests over what they termed "unprecedented inflation in the country".

Read more: ' No immediate relief' from soaring prices, says Asad Umar

In her presser today, Aurangzeb said that the prime minister's resignation was the only solution to rid the country of menaces, including inflation, unemployment and poverty.

She accused the premier of lacking the required competence to run the country. "You have no ability to decide the fate of 220 million Pakistanis. You are here to facilitate the mafia that has good terms with you," she alleged.

The PML-N leader insisted that the package Imran Khan was is to announce today would be a "cosmetic" one. She said if the prime minister actually intended to provide relief to the masses "then he should revert wheat price to Rs35 per kg and power tariff to Rs11 per unit".

She said that PM Imran had promised to eliminate corruption within the first 90 days of his government "but it proved to be an eyewash".

Aurangzeb said the prime minister had also promised to convert the PM House into a university — another promised she said "has not materialised".

"You should not add to your sins by fooling nation through addresses," she lamented.

'Publicise details of accord with TLP'

The PML-N leader also demanded that the government make public the details of its agreement signed with the TLP.

"I condemn the loss of lives of policemen in the incident and how government representatives gave conflicting statements on the matter."

She said the government "duped" people by not announcing details of the agreement and made off with a terse statement that details would be unveiled at an "appropriate time".

The government presser should have disclosed in detail the conditions in the accord, because the country remained locked down for four days and people have the right to know about it, she added.

She added that details of the agreement should also be laid down before the parliament for discussion.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
MONIER
Nov 03, 2021 02:59pm
Typical PMLN tantrum
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 03, 2021 03:11pm
What else can the personal and hand-picked spokesperson of the family-owned, clan-operated, dynasty-backed and Raiwind-based so-called political party PML(N) of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan say at this crucial, critical, carping, caviling and compelling juncture in time and history to make her corrupt, crooked, cruel, cunning, dodgy, dishonest, deceitful and criminal bosses thrilled, delighted, blissful, joyful, hale, happy and hearty?
Reply Recommend 0
Be honest
Nov 03, 2021 03:12pm
Kaneez Maryam Aurangzeb dream will not come true.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Faulty accountability
Updated 03 Nov 2021

Faulty accountability

THE government has once again amended the NAB ordinance it had issued earlier in the month and further diluted the...
03 Nov 2021

Mismanaging gas

PAKISTAN will soon be grappling with yet another winter of large gas shortages and the task of rationing as two...
03 Nov 2021

Saving Mohatta

SHOULD a heritage building be transformed into a medical and dental college for women in memory of a strong advocate...
Why the secrecy?
Updated 02 Nov 2021

Why the secrecy?

The nation has a right to know what has been bartered away in return for the violent crowd to disperse.
02 Nov 2021

SBP autonomy

THE government appears to have inched closer to a much-needed agreement for the revival of the IMF’s $6bn loan. ...
02 Nov 2021

Seaside tension

THE city of Karachi has long lacked well-ordered recreational spaces for its 20 million-plus residents. This is a...