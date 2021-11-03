Marriyum dismisses govt's upcoming relief package, says biggest relief will be PM's resignation

PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday branded an expected relief package by the government an "eyewash", adding that the "biggest relief package" for the country will be Prime Minister Imran Khan's resignation.

Her statement came in the wake of the government's announcement that a "big package" is to be unveiled today in order to to deal with rising inflation and provide relief to 10 million people directly.

The government has been facing severe criticism from the opposition after the premier approved a Rs10 increase in the price of petroleum products last month. Major opposition parties, including the PML-N and the PPP, have held country-wide rallies and protests over what they termed "unprecedented inflation in the country".

In her presser today, Aurangzeb said that the prime minister's resignation was the only solution to rid the country of menaces, including inflation, unemployment and poverty.

She accused the premier of lacking the required competence to run the country. "You have no ability to decide the fate of 220 million Pakistanis. You are here to facilitate the mafia that has good terms with you," she alleged.

The PML-N leader insisted that the package Imran Khan was is to announce today would be a "cosmetic" one. She said if the prime minister actually intended to provide relief to the masses "then he should revert wheat price to Rs35 per kg and power tariff to Rs11 per unit".

She said that PM Imran had promised to eliminate corruption within the first 90 days of his government "but it proved to be an eyewash".

Aurangzeb said the prime minister had also promised to convert the PM House into a university — another promised she said "has not materialised".

"You should not add to your sins by fooling nation through addresses," she lamented.

'Publicise details of accord with TLP'

The PML-N leader also demanded that the government make public the details of its agreement signed with the TLP.

"I condemn the loss of lives of policemen in the incident and how government representatives gave conflicting statements on the matter."

She said the government "duped" people by not announcing details of the agreement and made off with a terse statement that details would be unveiled at an "appropriate time".

The government presser should have disclosed in detail the conditions in the accord, because the country remained locked down for four days and people have the right to know about it, she added.

She added that details of the agreement should also be laid down before the parliament for discussion.