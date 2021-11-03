Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | November 03, 2021

'Mentally fine, physically super-fine', says Afghanistan's Hamid ahead of tonight's T20 India clash

AFPPublished November 3, 2021 - Updated November 3, 2021 01:40pm
Afghanistan pacer Hamid Hassan celebrates after dismissing Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus during their Group II match at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE on Sunday. — AP
Afghanistan pacer Hamid Hassan celebrates after dismissing Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus during their Group II match at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE on Sunday. — AP

From a child refugee to facing India's galacticos at the World Cup, Hamid Hassan said on Tuesday that he never considered giving up on cricket, even if cricket threatened to give up on him.

Now 34, Hamid was part of the trailblazing Afghanistan squad which took the sport by storm a decade ago when they rose from the humble surrounds of World League Division Five.

He was always hard to ignore.

The first Afghan cricketer ever to play at Lord's, Hamid cut an intimidating sight at the 2015 50-over World Cup.

With the country making its debut at the global showpiece, Hamid painted the Afghan flag on his cheekbones as he roared into bowl.

He was also part of the first Afghanistan team to play in a T20 World Cup in 2010 in the Caribbean.

Two knee surgeries, as well as constant thigh problems, almost shunted him permanently into his country's cricket history books until this year's T20 World Cup.

On Sunday, after five years out of the international scene, Hamid returned and took 3-9 in the 62-run win over Namibia.

“We are mentally fine. We're physically super fine,” said Hamid, ahead of Wednesday's clash against India where a third win in four matches for Afghanistan will knock out the title favourites.

Hamid has taken 35 wickets in his truncated T20 International career at an impressive average of a shade over 15.

It's all a far cry from his early days.

When he was just six, he and his family fled their home in Jalalabad, becoming refugees in Pakistan.

Playing cricket in secret for fear of upsetting his father, Hamid caught the eye of former England skipper Mike Gatting in a youth game.

Gatting was so impressed that he invited Hamid to England where at the age of 20 he became the first Afghan to play at Lord's as part of the MCC's Young Cricketers initiative.

'Believe in myself'

Now he is one of his team's senior citizens in the UAE where a World Cup semi-final place is tantalisingly within reach.

“I believe in myself, I never give up,” said Hamid.

“When you target something to achieve, you have to work very hard. I trained very hard, worked very hard for this opportunity to get here.”

So far at the World Cup, Afghanistan have played fearless, carefree cricket piling up 190 against Scotland, 147 facing Pakistan and then 160 in the win over Namibia.

Afghanistan have hit 22 sixes in three games with eight of their players getting on the board for a maximum score.

They also boast an intriguing cocktail of muscular batsmen, accurate fast bowlers and a company of spinners which is the envy of the tournament.

“You see batting, bowling, fielding is much improved. We have some of the best spinners in the world, Mujeeb [Ur Rahman] and Rashid [Khan],” said Hamid.

“It's a proper complete squad. If you see the top of the order, sometimes they click, sometimes they're stuck.”

He added: “But the good news is we haven't got out all the wickets so far, just five or six batsmen out. Most of the batsmen can hit. So we have [a] good opportunity against India, if we score good runs on the board, we defeat them by bowling and fielding.”

Meanwhile, the ICC on Tuesday approved Sharafudin Ashraf as a replacement for Asghar Afghan who retired midway through the tournament at the weekend.

All-rounder Sharafudin has played 17 ODIs and nine T20Is.

T20 World Cup 2021
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Javed
Nov 03, 2021 02:13pm
These slave minded afghans should let india win.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Faulty accountability
Updated 03 Nov 2021

Faulty accountability

THE government has once again amended the NAB ordinance it had issued earlier in the month and further diluted the...
03 Nov 2021

Mismanaging gas

PAKISTAN will soon be grappling with yet another winter of large gas shortages and the task of rationing as two...
03 Nov 2021

Saving Mohatta

SHOULD a heritage building be transformed into a medical and dental college for women in memory of a strong advocate...
Why the secrecy?
Updated 02 Nov 2021

Why the secrecy?

The nation has a right to know what has been bartered away in return for the violent crowd to disperse.
02 Nov 2021

SBP autonomy

THE government appears to have inched closer to a much-needed agreement for the revival of the IMF’s $6bn loan. ...
02 Nov 2021

Seaside tension

THE city of Karachi has long lacked well-ordered recreational spaces for its 20 million-plus residents. This is a...