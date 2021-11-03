Dawn Logo

Taliban ban use of foreign currencies

AFPPublished November 3, 2021 - Updated November 3, 2021 08:50am
KABUL: The Taliban government announced a ban on the use of foreign currencies on Tuesday, threatening further disruption to an already ailing economy.

Since the group took over Kabul in August, Afghanistan’s currency has depreciated and the country’s reserves are frozen abroad.

With the economy teetering, banks are running short of cash and the international community has so far refused to recognise the new government.

Many transactions inside the country are conducted in US dollars, and in areas close to southern border trade routes Pakistani rupees are used.

But, in a press statement, Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid declared that from now on anyone using foreign currency for domestic business would be prosecuted.

“The economic situation and national interests in the country require that all Afghans use the Afghani currency in every transaction,” he said.

“The Islamic Emirate instructs all citizens, shopkeepers, traders, businessmen and the general public to henceforth conduct all transactions in Afghanis and strictly refrain from using foreign currency.”

Realistic
Nov 03, 2021 08:53am
Good move for Afghanistan
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Nov 03, 2021 08:55am
Hope Pakistan can pump borrowed money from IMF and Saudi Arabia into Afghanistan and help Taliban.
Reply Recommend 0
Abrar Hassan
Nov 03, 2021 09:02am
@Justice, Worry about your own country India..
Reply Recommend 0
Truth
Nov 03, 2021 09:35am
@Abrar Hassan, according to you whoever speaks facts is from India?
Reply Recommend 0

