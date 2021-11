T20 World Cup: Pakistan first team to seal semi-final berth after Namibia rout

Pakistan defeated Namibia by 45 runs on Tuesday night in Abu Dhabi to become the first side to qualify for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Chasing a formidable target of 190, the African newbies gave a good account of their ability and promise, and were 83-2 at one point in the run chase. They eventually finished with 144-5 as Pakistan collected the two points they needed to go through the next round.

Earlier, skipper Babar Azam and fellow opener Mohammad Rizwan hit half centuries to guide Pakistan to 189-2.

Babar notched his 23rd Twenty20 international fifty with a 49-ball 70 while Rizwan finished with a 50-ball 79 not out after Pakistan won the toss and batted on a greenish Sheikh Zayed stadium pitch.

The pair added 113 for the first wicket after Pakistan were slow out of the blocks, scoring just 59 in the first ten overs but ended with a flurry in the next ten, taking 130 runs.

Veteran Mohammad Hafeez scored a brisk 16-ball 32 not out with five boundaries.

Pakistan's total is the second highest in this tournament, behind Afghanistan's 190-4 against Scotland in Sharjah.

Pakistan top Group 1 with three wins in as many games and a victory here will see them become the first team to qualify for the semi-finals.

Babar hit seven boundaries before he holed out to David Wiese in the 15th over while Fakhar Zaman was smartly caught by keeper Zane Green for five.

Rizwan reached his tenth half century with a pulled six off Wiese in the 19th over before hitting four boundaries and a six to take 22 off JJ Smit's final over.

Rizwan's knock included eight fours and four sixes.

End of live updates!

144-5 after 20 overs: Shaheen to Wiese, no run

144-5 after 19.5 overs: Shaheen to Wiese, 2 runs

142-5 after 19.4 overs: Shaheen to Wiese, no run

142-5 after 19.4 overs: Shaheen to Wiese, 4 runs NO BALL

137-5 after 19.3 overs: Shaheen to Wiese, 6 runs

131-5 after 19.2 overs: Shaheen to Wiese, 2 runs

129-5 after 19.1 overs: Shaheen to Loftie-Eaton, 1 run

Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton 6 (6) David Wiese 29 (25)

128-5 after 19 overs: Haris to Loftie-Eaton, 1 run

127-5 after 18.5 overs: Haris to Loftie-Eaton, 2 runs

125-5 after 18.4 overs: Haris to Wiese, 1 run

124-5 after 18.3 overs: Haris to Wiese, 2 runs

122-5 after 18.2 overs: Haris to Wiese, no run

122-5 after 18.1 overs: Haris to Wiese, 6 runs

Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton 3 (4) David Wiese 21 (21)

116-5 after 18 overs: Hasan to Loftie-Eaton, no run

116-5 after 17.5 overs: Hasan to Loftie-Eaton, 2 runs

114-5 after 17.4 overs: Hasan to Wiese, 1 run

113-5 after 17.3 overs: Hasan to Loftie-Eaton, 1 run

112-5 after 17.2 overs: Hasan to Loftie-Eaton, no run

112-5 after 17.1 overs: Hasan to Wiese, 1 run

David Wiese 19 (19) Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton 0 (0)

111-5 after 17 overs: Haris to Wiese, 1 run

110-5 after 16.5 overs: Haris to Smit OUT CAUGHT

110-4 after 16.4 overs: Haris to Smit, no run

110-4 after 16.3 overs: Haris to Wiese, 1 run

109-4 after 16.2 overs: Haris to Wiese, 2 runs

107-4 after 16.1 overs: Haris to Wiese, no run

JJ Smit 2 (3) David Wiese 16 (15)

107-4 after 16 overs: Shaheen to Smit, no run

107-4 after 15.5 overs: Shaheen to Wiese, 1 run

106-4 after 15.4 overs: Shaheen to Wiese, no run

106-4 after 15.3 overs: Shaheen to Wiese, 4 runs

102-4 after 15.2 overs: Shaheen to Wiese, no run

102-4 after 15.1 overs: Shaheen to Smit, 1 run

JJ Smit 1 (1) David Wiese 11 (11)

101-4 after 15 overs: Hasan to Smit, 1 run

100-4 after 14.5 overs: Hasan to Wiese, 1 run

99-4 after 14.4 overs: Hasan to Wiese, 4 runs

95-4 after 14.3 overs: Hasan to Wiese, 2 runs

93-4 after 14.2 overs: Hasan to Wiese, no run

93-4 after 14.1 overs: Hasan to Wiese, no run

David Wiese 4 (6)

93-4 after 14 overs: Shadab to Williams OUT CAUGHT

93-3 after 13.5 overs: Shadab to Williams, 4 runs

89-3 after 13.4 overs: Shadab to Williams, 2 runs

87-3 after 13.3 overs: Shadab to Wiese, 1 run

86-3 after 13.2 overs: Shadab to Wiese, no run

86-3 after 13.1 overs: Shadab to Wiese, 2 runs

David Wiese 1 (3) Craig Williams 34 (34)

84-3 after 13 overs: Imad to Wiese, 1 run

83-3 after 12.5 overs: Imad to Wiese, no run

83-3 after 12.4 overs: Imad to Wiese, no run

83-3 after 12.3 overs: Imad to Erasmus OUT

83-2 after 12.2 overs: Imad to Williams, 1 run

82-2 after 12.1 overs: Imad to Williams, 4 runs

Craig Williams 29 (32) Gerhard Erasmus 15 (9)

78-2 after 12 overs: Shadab to Williams, 1 runs

77-2 after 11.5 overs: Shadab to Erasmus, 4 runs

73-2 after 11.4 overs: Shadab to Erasmus, 1 run

72-2 after 11.3 overs: Shadab to Erasmus, no run

72-2 after 11.2 overs: Shadab to Erasmus, no run

72-2 after 11.1 overs: Shadab to Williams, 1 run

Craig Williams 23 (29) Gerhard Erasmus 14 (6)

71-2 after 11 overs: Haris to Williams, 1 run

70-2 after 10.5 overs: Haris to Williams, no run

70-2 after 10.4 overs: Haris to Williams, no run

70-2 after 10.3 overs: Haris to Williams, no run

70-2 after 10.2 overs: Haris to Williams, no run

70-2 after 10.1 overs: Haris to Williams, no run

Gerhard Erasmus 14 (6) Craig Williams 22 (23)

70-2 after 10 overs: Shadab to Erasmus, 4 runs

66-2 after 9.5 overs: Shadab to Erasmus, 6 runs

60-2 after 9.4 overs: Shadab to Erasmus, no run

60-2 after 9.3 overs: Shadab to Erasmus, 2 runs

58-2 after 9.2 overs: Shadab to Williams, DROPPED 1 run

57-2 after 9.1 overs: Shadab to Erasmus, 1 run

Craig Williams 21 (22) Gerhard Erasmus 1 (1)

56-2 after 9 overs: Hafeez to Williams, no run

56-2 after 8.5 overs: Hafeez to Erasmus, 1 run

55-2 after 8.4 overs: Hafeez to Williams, 1 run RUN OUT (Baard)

54-1 after 8.3 overs: Hafeez to Williams, no run

54-1 after 8.2 overs: Hafeez to Williams, 6 runs

48-1 after 8.1 overs: Hafeez to Baard, 3 runs

Stephan Baard 26 (28) Craig Williams 14 (18)

45-1 after 8 overs: Shadab to Baard, 1 run

44-1 after 7.5 overs: Shadab to Williams, 1 run

43-1 after 7.4 overs: Shadab to Baard, 1 run

42-1 after 7.3 overs: Shadab to Baard, no run

42-1 after 7.2 overs: Shadab to Williams, 1 run

41-1 after 7.1 overs: Shadab to Baard, 1 run

Craig Williams 12 (16) Stephan Baard 23 (24)

40-1 after 7 overs: Imad to Williams, 4 runs

36-1 after 6.5 overs: Imad to Baard, 1 run

35-1 after 6.4 overs: Imad to Williams, 1 run

34-1 after 6.3 overs: Imad to Williams, no run

34-1 after 6.2 overs: Imad to Williams, no run

34-1 after 6.1 overs: Imad to Williams, no run

Stephan Baard 22 (23) Craig Williams 7 (11)

34-1 after 6 overs: Haris to Baard, no run

34-1 after 5.5 overs: Haris to Baard, 6 runs

28-1 after 5.4 overs: Haris to Baard, no run

28-1 after 5.3 overs: Haris to Baard, no run

28-1 after 5.2 overs: Haris to Baard, 2 runs

26-1 after 5.1 overs: Haris to Williams, 1 run

25-1 after 5.1 overs: Haris to Williams, 1 WIDE

Stephan Baard 14 (18) Craig Williams 6 (10)

24-1 after 5 overs: Imad to Baard, no run

24-1 after 4.5 overs: Imad to Baard, no run

24-1 after 4.4 overs: Imad to Williams, 1 run

23-1 after 4.3 overs: Imad to Williams, no run

23-1 after 4.2 overs: Imad to Williams, no run

23-1 after 4.1 overs: Imad to Williams, no run

9:11pm: This will be some contest if it happens:

Craig Williams 5 (6) Stephan Baard 14 (16)

23-1 after 4 overs: Hasan to Williams, 1 run

22-1 after 3.5 overs: Hasan to Williams, 4 runs

18-1 after 3.4 overs: Hasan to Williams, no run

18-1 after 3.3 overs: Hasan to Baard, 3 runs

15-1 after 3.2 overs: Hasan to Baard, no run

15-1 after 3.1 overs: Hasan to Baard, no run

Stephan Baard 11 (13) Craig Williams 0 (3)

15-1 after 3 overs: Shaheen to Baard, 1 run

14-1 after 2.5 overs: Shaheen to Baard, no run

14-1 after 2.4 overs: Shaheen to Baard, 4 runs

10-1 after 2.3 overs: Shaheen to Baard, no run

10-1 after 2.2 overs: Shaheen to Baard, 2 runs

8-1 after 2.1 overs: Shaheen to Baard, no run

Craig Williams 0 (3) Stephan Baard 4 (7)

8-1 after 2 overs: Hasan to Williams, no run

8-1 after 1.5 overs: Hasan to Williams, no run

8-1 after 1.4 overs: Hasan to Williams, no run

8-1 after 1.3 overs: Hasan to Lingen OUT BOWLED

8-0 after 1.2 overs: Hasan to Baard, 1 run

7-0 after 1.1 overs: Hasan to Baard, no run

Michael van Lingen 4 (1) Stephan Baard 3 (5)

7-0 after 1 over: Shaheen to Lingen, 4 runs

3-0 after 0.5 over: Shaheen to Baard, 1 run

2-0 after 0.4 over: Shaheen to Baard, no run

2-0 after 0.3 over: Shaheen to Baard, 2 runs

0-0 after 0.2 over: Shaheen to Baard, no run

0-0 after 0.1 over: Shaheen to Baard, no run

Start of Namibia's innings

8:53pm: You'd think that this match won't have a lot of audience but you'd be mistaken. Some special folks are watching:

Story at the break: The stubborn opening duo of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan delivered yet again on a difficult Abu Dhabi wicket, sharing their fifth century stand to help Pakistan recover from a slow start and post a target of 190 runs for Namibia to chase.

On a pace-friendly wicket, Namibian pacers had Babar and Rizwan on the back foot early on but the pair masterfully absorbed that pressure before systematically upping the ante and producing 113 runs for the opening wicket.

Babar departed after contributing 70 off 49 balls while Rizwan continued and batted through the innings, finishing with an unbeaten 79 off 50 balls.

Somewhere in between , out-of-form Mohammad Hafeez appeared and played a cameo of 32 from just 16 deliveries.

End of the innings

Mohammad Rizwan 79 (50) Mohammad Hafeez 32 (16)

189-2 after 20 overs: Smit to Rizwan, 2 runs

187-2 after 19.5 overs: Smit to Rizwan, 4 runs

183-2 after 19.4 overs: Smit to Rizwan, 4 runs

179-2 after 19.3 overs: Smit to Rizwan, 4 runs

175-2 after 19.2 overs: Smit to Rizwan, 6 runs

169-2 after 19.1 overs: Smit to Rizwan, 4 runs

Mohammad Rizwan 55 (44) Mohammad Hafeez 32 (16)

165-2 after 19 overs: Wiese to Rizwan, 1 run

164-2 after 18.5 overs: Wiese to Rizwan, no run

164-2 after 18.4 overs: Wiese to Rizwan, 6 runs

158-2 after 18.3 overs: Wiese to Hafeez, 1 run

157-2 after 18.2 overs: Wiese to Hafeez, no run

157-2 after 18.1 overs: Wiese to Hafeez, 2 runs

Mohammad Rizwan 48 (41) Mohammad Hafeez 29 (13)

155-2 after 18 overs: Trumpelmann to Hafeez, 4 runs

151-2 after 17.5 overs: Trumpelmann to Hafeez, 1 run

150-2 after 17.4 overs: Trumpelmann to Hafeez, 2 runs

148-2 after 17.3 overs: Trumpelmann to Hafeez, 2 runs

146-2 after 17.2 overs: Trumpelmann to Hafeez, 4 runs

142-2 after 17.1 overs: Trumpelmann to Hafeez, 4 runs

Mohammad Hafeez 16 (8) Mohammad Rizwan 44 (40

138-2 after 17 overs: Smit to Hafeez, 1 run

137-2 after 16.5 overs: Smit to Hafeez, no run

137-2 after 16.4 overs: Smit to Hafeez, 4 runs

133-2 after 16.3 overs: Smit to Hafeez, 4 runs

129-2 after 16.2 overs: Smit to Hafeez, 2 runs

127-2 after 16.1 overs: Smit to Hafeez, no run

Mohammad Hafeez 5 (2) Mohammad Rizwan 44 (40)

127-2 after 16 overs: Frylinck to Hafeez, 1 run

126-2 after 15.5 overs: Frylinck to Hafeez, 4 runs

122-2 after 15.4 overs: Frylinck to Fakhar OUT CAUGHT BEHIND

122-1 after 15.3 overs: Frylinck to Fakhar, 2 runs

120-1 after 15.2 overs: Frylinck to Rizwan, 1 run

119-1 after 15.1 overs: Frylinck to Fakhar, 1 run

Fakhar Zaman 2 (2) Mohammad Rizwan 44 (39)

118-1 after 15 overs: Wiese to Fakhar, 1 run

117-1 after 14.5 overs: Wiese to Rizwan, 1 run

116-1 after 14.4 overs: Wiese to Rizwan, 2 runs

114-1 after 14.3 overs: Wiese to Fakhar, 1 run

113-1 after 14.2 overs: Wiese to Babar, OUT CAUGHT

113-0 after 14.1 overs: Wiese to Babar, 4 runs

Babar Azam 66 (47) Mohammad Rizwan 41 (37)

109-0 after 14 overs: Frylinck to Babar, 1 run

108-0 after 13.5 overs: Frylinck to Rizwan, 1 run

107-0 after 13.4 overs: Frylinck to Babar, 3 runs

104-0 after 13.3 overs: Frylinck to Rizwan, 1 run

103-0 after 13.2 overs: Frylinck to Babar, 1 run

102-0 after 13.1 overs: Frylinck to Rizwan, 1 run

Babar Azam 61 (44) Mohammad Rizwan 38 (34)

101-0 after 13 overs: Loftie-Eaton to Babar, 2 runs

99-0 after 12.5 overs: Loftie-Eaton to Rizwan, 1 run

98-0 after 12.4 overs: Loftie-Eaton to Rizwan, no run

98-0 after 12.3 overs: Loftie-Eaton to Rizwan, 6 runs

92-0 after 12.2 overs: Loftie-Eaton to Babar, 1 run

91-0 after 12.1 overs: Loftie-Eaton to Babar, 2 runs

Mohammad Rizwan 32 (31) Babar Azam 56 (41)

89-0 after 12 overs: Trumpelmann to Rizwan, 4 runs

85-0 after 11.5 overs: Trumpelmann to Babar, 1 run

84-0 after 11.4 overs: Trumpelmann to Babar, 4 runs

80-0 after 11.3 overs: Trumpelmann to Babar, 2 runs

78-0 after 11.2 overs: Trumpelmann to Rizwan, 1 run

77-0 after 11.1 overs: Trumpelmann to Rizwan, 6 runs

Babar Azam 49 (38) Mohammad Rizwan 22 (28)

71-0 after 11 overs: Shikongo to Babar, 4 runs

67-0 after 10.5 overs: Shikongo to Rizwan, 1 run

66-0 after 10.4 overs: Shikongo to Babar, 1 run

65-0 after 10.3 overs: Shikongo to Rizwan, 1 run

64-0 after 10.2 overs: Shikongo to Rizwan, 4 runs

60-0 after 10.1 overs: Shikongo to Babar, 1 run

Babar Azam 43 (35) Mohammad Rizwan 16 (25)

59-0 after 10 overs: Loftie-Eaton to Babar, 1 run

58-0 after 9.5 overs: Loftie-Eaton to Rizwan, 1 run

57-0 after 9.4 overs: Loftie-Eaton to Babar, 1 run

56-0 after 9.3 overs: Loftie-Eaton to Babar, 4 runs

52-0 after 9.2 overs: Loftie-Eaton to Rizwan, 1 run

51-0 after 9.1 overs: Loftie-Eaton to Babar, 1 run

Babar Azam 36 (31) Mohammad Rizwan 14 (23)

50-0 after 9 overs: Smit to Babar, 1 run

49-0 after 8.5 overs: Smit to Babar, no run

49-0 after 8.4 overs: Smit to Rizwan, 1 run

48-0 after 8.3 overs: Smit to Babar, 1 run

47-0 after 8.2 overs: Smit to Rizwan, 1 run

46-0 after 8.1 overs: Smit to Babar, 1 run

Interesting fact: The last time Pakistan played an unchanged side in four straight T20Is, it was in 2009 and they won the World Cup. Is this a sign of things to come?

Babar Azam 33 (27) Mohammad Rizwan 12 (21)

45-0 after 8 overs: Frylinck to Babar, 1 run

44-0 after 7.5 overs: Frylinck to Babar, 2 runs

42-0 after 7.4 overs: Frylinck to Babar, 2 runs

40-0 after 7.3 overs: Frylinck to Rizwan, 1 run

39-0 after 7.2 overs: Frylinck to Babar, 1 run

38-0 after 7.1 overs: Frylinck to Babar, 2 runs

Mohammad Rizwan 11 (20) Babar Azam 25 (22)

36-0 after 7 overs: Shikongo to Rizwan, 2 runs

34-0 after 6.5 overs: Shikongo to Babar, 1 run

33-0 after 6.4 overs: Shikongo to Babar, 2 runs

31-0 after 6.3 overs: Shikongo to Rizwan, 1 run

30-0 after 6.2 overs: Shikongo to Rizwan, no run

30-0 after 6.1 overs: Shikongo to Babar, 1 run

Babar Azam 21 (19) Mohammad Rizwan 8 (17)

29-0 after 6 overs: Frylinck to Babar, 1 run

28-0 after 5.5 overs: Frylinck to Babar, no run

28-0 after 5.4 overs: Frylinck to Babar, 4 runs

24-0 after 5.3 overs: Frylinck to Rizwan, 1 run

23-0 after 5.2 overs: Frylinck to Rizwan, no run

23-0 after 5.1 overs: Frylinck to Rizwan, no run

Mohammad Rizwan 7 (14) Babar Azam 16 (16)

23-0 after 5 overs: Smit to Rizwan, 1 run

22-0 after 4.5 overs: Smit to Rizwan, 4 runs

18-0 after 4.4 overs: Smit to Rizwan, no run

18-0 after 4.3 overs: Smit to Babar, 1 run

17-0 after 4.2 overs: Smit to Babar, no run

17-0 after 4.1 overs: Smit to Babar, 4 runs

Babar Azam 11 (13) Mohammad Rizwan 2 (11)

13-0 after 4 overs: Wiese to Babar, 1 run

12-0 after 3.5 overs: Wiese to Babar, no run

12-0 after 3.4 overs: Wiese to Babar, no run

12-0 after 3.3 overs: Wiese to Babar, 6 runs

8-0 after 3.2 overs: Wiese to Babar, 2 runs

8-0 after 3.1 overs: Wiese to Babar, 2 runs

Babar Azam 4 (7) Mohammad Rizwan 2 (11)

6-0 after 3 overs: Trumpelmann to Babar, 1 run

5-0 after 2.5 overs: Trumpelmann to Babar, no run

5-0 after 2.4 overs: Trumpelmann to Babar, no run

5-0 after 2.3 overs: Trumpelmann to Rizwan, 1 run

4-0 after 2.2 overs: Trumpelmann to Rizwan, no run

4-0 after 2.1 overs: Trumpelmann to Rizwan, no run

Babar Azam 3 (4) Mohammad Rizwan 1 (8)

4-0 after 2 overs: Wiese to Babar, no run

4-0 after 1.5 overs: Wiese to Babar, no run

4-0 after 1.4 overs: Wiese to Rizwan, 1 run

3-0 after 1.3 overs: Wiese to Rizwan, no run

3-0 after 1.2 overs: Wiese to Babar, 3 runs

0-0 after 1.1 overs: Wiese to Babar, no run

Mohammad Rizwan 0 (6) Babar Azam 0 (0)

0-0 after 1 over: Trumpelmann to Rizwan, no run

0-0 after 0.5 over: Trumpelmann to Rizwan, no run

0-0 after 0.4 over: Trumpelmann to Rizwan, no run

0-0 after 0.3 over: Trumpelmann to Rizwan, no run

0-0 after 0.2 over: Trumpelmann to Rizwan, no run

0-0 after 0.1 over: Trumpelmann to Rizwan, no run

0-0 after 0 over: The first ball of the match is about to be bowled.

6:53pm: National anthems are playing.

6:45pm: The pitch is expected to have some help for fast bowlers. In the light of this, do you think it's the right call to bat first?

6: 38pm: Match odds are in courtesy Bet365:

6:35pm: Pakistan retain the same playing XI despite the size of their opposition. That decision is contrary to the wishes of the fans, who wanted the team to use fringe players, particularly Haider Ali.

Pakistan: 1 Babar Azam (capt), 2 Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 3 Fakhar Zaman, 4 Mohammad Hafeez, 5 Shoaib Malik, 6 Asif Ali, 7 Shadab Khan, 8 Imad Wasim, 9 Hasan Ali, 10 Haris Rauf, 11 Shaheen Shah Afridi

Namibia: 1 Stephan Baard, 2 Michael van Lingen, 3 Craig Williams, 4 Gerhard Erasmus (capt), 5 David Wiese, 6 JJ Smit, 7 Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, 8 Zane Green (wk), 9 Jan Frylinck, 10 Ruben Trumpelmann, 11 Ben Shikongo

6:31pm: Pakistan have won the toss and opted to bat first for the first time during this World Cup of theirs.

6:07pm: Interesting fact:

Pakistan have never played a Twenty20 International against Namibia while they won the only ODI between the two sides in the 2003 World Cup (50 overs) with a 171-run margin in South Africa.

5:54pm: This is the start of Dawn.com's live coverage for Pakistan vs Namibia thread.