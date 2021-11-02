At least 13 injured in blast in Balochistan's Kharan

At least 13 people were injured, including four critically, in a blast in Balochistan's Kharan district on Tuesday, Station House Officer (SHO) Mohammad Qasim said.

The four critically injured patients were shifted to Quetta while nine others were taken to the District Headquarters Hospital, he said.

Qasim said the explosion occurred shortly after a vehicle of security forces passed through the area. The bomb was fitted in a motorbike, he added.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo condemned the attack and expressed grief for those injured.

In a statement, he said that anti-state elements wanted to disturb the province's peace.

"Our courage will not be dampened by the cowardly activities of terrorists. The people of the province are standing with security forces to end the chaos caused by terrorism," he added.

He instructed that the best treatment be provided to the injured.

The blast comes a day after an explosion in the province's Awaran district that killed a prominent political leader and tribal elder and injured two other people.

"Akram Sajidi received multiple injuries and died on the spot," District Police Officer Tariq Mastoi told Dawn. He said an improvised explosive device was attached to the bottom of the vehicle.

On Oct 31, two passers-by were killed and three security personnel injured in a bomb blast in Balochistan's Panjgur town.

Police said unidentified people parked an explosive-laden motorbike in the Cheetkan Bazaar area which was detonated by remote control when a Frontier Corps vehicle reached there. Two people were killed and three FC soldiers travelling in the vehicle suffered injuries.