Today's Paper | November 02, 2021

Law enforcement personnel still deployed in Pindi

Mohammad AsgharPublished November 2, 2021 - Updated November 2, 2021 09:31am
Commuters ride past shipping containers places alongside a road in Islamabad on Monday. — AFP
Commuters ride past shipping containers places alongside a road in Islamabad on Monday. — AFP

RAWALPINDI: Though life has returned to normality following the restoration of the metro bus service and reopening of Murree Road and its arteries, law enforcement agencies are still deployed in the city.

Life in the city began coming to normality on Sunday night after the government the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) reached an agreement. Soon after the development, the City Traffic Police started removing containers, concrete blocks and barriers from Murree Road and its adjoining streets.

It took several hours to clear the Faizabad junction as the containers were filled with sand/mud. The road was cleared in the wee hours of Monday.

The metro bus service resumed operation after several days of suspension which caused a huge financial loss to the service and problems to the commuters.

However, the train service between Rawalpindi, Lahore and Karachi suspended six days ago has still not been restored.

Residents of the twin cities, especially students, office goers and traders, suffered hardship after the closure of roads.

As the TLP workers and activists continued a sit-in at Wazirabad, law enforcement agencies have not been withdrawn from the garrison city.

Published in Dawn, November 2nd, 2021

